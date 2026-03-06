PITTSTON — The annual Pittston Kiwanis Golf Tournament will be played on Saturday, June 13, with registration at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. at Emanon Country Club, featuring a captain and crew format.

Proceeds will benefit The Ron Faust Service Award, presented annually to Pittston Area senior Key Club members in recognition of their outstanding service to the community and to assist with furthering their education.

“Funds raised will also benefit the Pittston Area Key Club, Builder’s Club and K-Kids service organization,” Brittani Shearer, Pittston Kiwanis club president, said.

The entry fee is $100 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, light lunch, dinner, and awards and gifts. Foursomes and single golfers are welcome

In addition, flight winners, longest drive, and closest-to-the-pin contests will be held.

Deadline for the event is June 1, 2026. Send a check payable to Pittston Kiwanis, 125 Huckelberry Lane, Duryea, PA 18642. You can also Venmo money to pittstonkiwanis.

For further information or to receive a tournament application, send an email to PittstonKiwanis1@gmail.com.

Event questions can be answered by calling Sal Bernardi at 570-6503547 or Don Shearer at 570-357-9144.