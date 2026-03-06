T-shirts are also available for sale, along with handmade jewelry crafted by Tea & More owner/operator Judy Passetti.

Skin products are also being sold at Tea & More by Summer Hill Botanicals.

Tables are set up at Tea & More at 49 S. Main St., Pittston, for brunch and lunch.

PITTSTON — Another new business opened at Downtown Pittston for those looking for coffee, tea, brunch, or lunch, while throwing in a scone while you’re at it, at Tea & More located at the Reilly Building at 49 S. Main St., Suite 101, across from UFCW Community Federal Credit Union.

Tea & More, owned and operated by Judy Passetti, has always wanted to own a tearoom, and she finally got her wish when she held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tea & More on Wednesday, March 4.

City officials, members of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, as well as family, friends, and office neighbors, joined in the celebration.

“Pittston is a booming little town, and they didn’t have a tea shop, and Mayor Lombardo does a great job at revitalizing (the city),” Passetti said, on why she chose Pittston. “I’ve always done a Victorian Christmas tea at a church, and I thought, I can do this for myself. I always thought it would be neat to do one, and this is a high-traffic area, so it’s a good location.”

According to Passetti, Tea & More offers a welcoming space where guests can slow down and enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu featuring a wide selection of teas, tea sandwiches, Bason coffee, soups, cider, and a weekly lunch special priced at just $8.99, which includes a sandwich, chips, and a soda.

In addition to daily service, Tea & More will host special events and tea-themed private parties, creating a unique gathering place for the community.

Tea & More has a variety of teas, caffeine-free teas, Polish teas, organic teas, and other beverages.

Food items on the menu include: salad, soups, sandwiches, and desserts.

Tea & More sells curated and handmade jewelry by Passetti herself, along with all-natural skin products from Summer Hill Botanicals.

Artwork displayed at the teashop is by Sabine Thomas, and furniture has been repurposed and hand-painted.

Tea & More is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with additional hours available for private events upon request.

For information about Tea & More or to book a tea-themed event, call 272-347-8607.