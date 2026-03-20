Holy Name Society of St. John the Evangelist Parish, 35 William Street in Pittston, will be selling potato pancakes (3 for $5) and your choice of red pizza or white pizza with broccoli ($15/tray) on the Fridays of Lent and Good Friday. Pizza will be take-and-heat. You may call the parish office at 570-654-0053 to place your orders, which are due the day before you wish to pick up your food. Pickup will be on Fridays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Pastoral Center Auditorium (entrance on Church Street).

Wyoming Free Library Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Dinner, catered by Dante’s Inferno, includes spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, salad and dessert. Tickets are $12 per eat-in or take-out dinner and may be purchased at the door or in advance at the library or through zeffy.com. All proceeds benefit the library.

Ham Bingo at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church Hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge, 1 p.m. March 22, with theme baskets, door prizes, a bake sale, and bingo specials throughout the afternoon. Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. with a variety of refreshments available. Admission is $5.

Dragons in the Library, for kids ages 7 and older, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. Dragon lovers, this event is for you. We’ll find out what your dragon name is, sculpt a dragon eye, and do target practice with a “bow and arrow.” Lastly, you’ll have the opportunity to adopt a dragon and identify its species by studying its anatomy.

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Hughestown Lions Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the pavilion on Center Street in the borough, with candy, prizes, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and two bicycles to be raffled off. We hope to see everyone there.

The Pittston Area High School class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.