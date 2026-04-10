George Miller and his wife Lois are seated in front of the West Pittston Council when they honored George on retiring after 26 years of service as the borough tax collector. Back row, left to right: Atty Joseph Burke, Jr., borough solicitor; John Kearns, Ian Stevenson, Jared Jordan, Michael Bugelholl, Toni Valenti, Arian Pupali, Ellen Quinn, Mayor Angelo Alfano, Kendra-lee O’Brien, borough secretary, Savino Bonita, borough manager.

George Miller, after serving as West Pittston tax collector for 26-years, has retired from service. Shown with him is his family, as his resignation was accepted at the council meeting on Wednesday night. Front row: Lois Miller, Jackie Miller Koscelansky, Barbi Miller Argenio. Back row: Jeff Koscelansky, Joyce Lloyd, Paul Argenio, Alex Argenio with son Max, Christie Argenio Pearson, Eddie Pearson.

Retired West Pittston tax collector, George Miller, is congratulated by council members, from left, Toni Valenti, Arianne Pupali, and Ellen Quinn.

WEST PITTSTON — The Borough of West Pittston said thank you and job well done to George Miller, who retired after 26 years of service at that post.

The 95-year-old Miller had a chance to thank the borough council, mayor, and all whom he served over the past 26 years.

His wife, Lois; daughters, Jackie Koscelansky and her husband, Jeff; and Barbi Miller and her husband, Paul; along with granddaughter, Christie Pearson and her husband, Eddie, were present for his last official day as tax collector.

Borough Mayor Angelo Alfano presented Miller with a plaque during the ceremony.