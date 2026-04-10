WEST PITTSTON — The Borough of West Pittston said thank you and job well done to George Miller, who retired after 26 years of service at that post.
The 95-year-old Miller had a chance to thank the borough council, mayor, and all whom he served over the past 26 years.
His wife, Lois; daughters, Jackie Koscelansky and her husband, Jeff; and Barbi Miller and her husband, Paul; along with granddaughter, Christie Pearson and her husband, Eddie, were present for his last official day as tax collector.
Borough Mayor Angelo Alfano presented Miller with a plaque during the ceremony.