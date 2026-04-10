Home News City of Pottsville officials visit City of Pittston News City of Pottsville officials visit City of Pittston April 10, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Representatives of the City of Pottsville, along with members of the City of Pittston’s front staff, discuss home rule with the Pottsville representatives. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The City of Pittston has been utilizing home rule government as Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, explains the benefits to former State Rep. Mike Tobash, left. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Prominent business leader of Pottsville, Budd Quandel Jr., representing the City of Pottsville, sits in on a meeting with City of Pittston officials on the home rule form of government. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Representatives from the City of Pottsville recently visited with City of Pittston officials to discuss the advantages of Home Rule, which Pittston utilizes. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR West Pittston tax collector retires after 26 years Pittston Area Drama Club to present ‘9 to 5, Jr.’ Racer with local ties is on the move View Comments