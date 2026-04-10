Representatives of the City of Pottsville, along with members of the City of Pittston’s front staff, discuss home rule with the Pottsville representatives. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Representatives of the City of Pottsville, along with members of the City of Pittston’s front staff, discuss home rule with the Pottsville representatives.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>The City of Pittston has been utilizing home rule government as Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, explains the benefits to former State Rep. Mike Tobash, left.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

The City of Pittston has been utilizing home rule government as Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, right, explains the benefits to former State Rep. Mike Tobash, left.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Prominent business leader of Pottsville, Budd Quandel Jr., representing the City of Pottsville, sits in on a meeting with City of Pittston officials on the home rule form of government.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Prominent business leader of Pottsville, Budd Quandel Jr., representing the City of Pottsville, sits in on a meeting with City of Pittston officials on the home rule form of government.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — Representatives from the City of Pottsville recently visited with City of Pittston officials to discuss the advantages of Home Rule, which Pittston utilizes.

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