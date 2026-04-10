USF Pro 2000 race car driver, Michael Costello, left, stands with his dad, former Pittston dentist, Dr. John Costello, at the Circuit of the Americas race track at Austin, Texas, in 2023.

Michael Costello, driving the No. 2 car for Turn 3 Motorports, is two divisions away from his dream of running at the Indy 500.

You are looking over the shoulder of racecar driver, 19-year-old Michael Costello. The sophisticated steering wheel includes a map of the track.

At 19 years old, Michael Costello has been chasing his dream since he was six years old, racing go karts, and now, racing in the second season of the USF Pro2000 Championship series, he’s just two steps away from his ultimate dream of racing at the Indy 500.

The Sunday Dispatch last checked in on Costello in 2023 when he was racing in the Formula 4 series, an open-wheeled format, when he was charging to the front.

That year, we traveled to the New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP), Millville, New Jersey, and then the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Austin, Texas, later in the season.

The son of former local dentist, Dr. John Costello, a one-time racecar driver himself, had put Michael’s talent and many connections he made over time to put his son in the best position to get him to the Indy 500.

Related Video

In 2023, the Costellos made the difficult decision to move from their Back Mountain home to move to Naples, Florida, to be closer to the racing world to benefit Michael’s career.

While Dr. Costello continued his practice with partner Anthony Polit in the Junction section of Pittston, his wife, Nichol, Michael, and twin sons, Nicholas and Joseph, set up their new home in Naples.

Dr. Costello has since retired from practice and now has joined the rest of the family, helping Michael to pursue his dreams.

Over the years, Michael has been working with Anton Stipinovich, a Formula 1 (F1) veteran with over 40-years of F1 experience.

When interviewed in 2023, Stipinovich said Michael was on a five-year track to reach the pinnacle of the sport, the NTT INDYCAR Series.

If Stipinovich is correct, when Costello gets through this year’s USF Pro2000 Championship season, he should be ready for the INDY NXT Series by Firestone next year and finally, if plans hold through, the NTT INDYCAR Series and the Indy 500.

As Michael gains valuable experience testing and racing, he’s getting plenty of seat time. With that said, each series he’s moved up means bigger cars, bigger power plants, and faster speeds.

So far this season, he’s tested and raced at Homestead road course in Florida, Streets of Arlington, Texas, and on April 15-16, he’s testing at the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

“I’m preparing for Indy testing, and we have the race at Indy on May 7-9, but before that, we have another test session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on April 27-28,” Michael said.

Drivers race on road courses, street courses, and oval courses, typically on the same weekend as the NTT INDYCAR Series, which gives Michael great exposure to car owners in the big series.

Road Courses are tricky from course to course, and a bit more difficult on a street course. There has to be a comfort level when attacking each corner on a street course because drivers are actually racing on public city streets converted to a racecourse, such as the case at Arlington.

“Now is where I find having the right combination of car setup I like on a street track,” Michael explained. “After driving for three different teams on a street course, I know exactly what I want, I’m more sure of it.”

In between racing, Michael continues to train three times a week. There are a lot of G-forces on the arms, shoulders, and neck.

“The most physical tracks are the ovals because you are under load more than you can rest,” Michael explained. “So at Lucas Oil (track) at Indianapolis, there’s nothing you can do to stop from getting tired; it’s a question of when you get tired.”

Dr. Costello has been having a blast watching Michael race, but spoke on the part of the business that makes the series go—money.

Michael and the team at Turn 3 Motorsport are currently looking for a major sponsor for the rest of this year, but mainly for next season.

“This year will be tight at the end of the year, but I really want to do something where Michael could get a long-term sponsor,” Dr. Costello said. “It’s going to cost over a million dollars, so we are going to need help from several sponsors.”

If anyone is interested in helping out financially, contact Dr. Costello through Michael’s website at www.mcostelloracing.com.

“I have a PowerPoint presentation to provide for prospective sponsors interested in getting into the exciting world of auto sports,” Dr. Costello said.

You can follow Michael’s career on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MichaelCostelloRacing.