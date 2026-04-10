Pittston Area seniors, from left, Emily Fronczek as Violet Newstead, Stacey Toot as Judy Bernly, and Lilly Spathelf as Doralee Rhodes, perform a dress rehearsal at the school’s auditorium.

YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area Drama Club will present the musical “9 to 5, Jr.” at the high school auditorium. Show times are: 7 p.m. Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

General admission tickets are $13, and student and senior tickets are $10, available at the door.

“This show has been such a joy to work on, especially since it’s the first musical for many of our students,” Carrie Gundling, drama club director, said. “Watching them step outside their comfort zones, grow in confidence, and coming together as a team has been incredibly rewarding. The kids have brought such excitement and energy to this show, I can’t wait for our community to see the end result.”

According to Gundling, the play, taking place in 1979, is a high-energy musical about three unlikely friends who join forces to take control of their office and transform it for the better.

Related Video

The play is led by Pittston Area seniors Emily Fronczek as Violet Newstead, Stacey Toot as Judy Bernly, and Lilly Spathelf as Doralee Rhodes.

Based on the hit 1979 film “9 to 5,” this upbeat production features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick.

“9 to 5 Jr.” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).