The Republican Party of Luzerne County officially opened its new headquarters at 1950 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, on Saturday. Lee Ann McDermott, left, the Luzerne Co. Republican Party chairwoman and a member of the Luzerne Co. Council, listens in as Congressman Dan Meuser addresses appoximately 100 in attendance of the of the new headquarters.

EXETER — The Republican Party of Luzerne County cut the ribbon on a new headquarters on Saturday afternoon.

The office space, located at 1950 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, will be utilized as the central focal point for the party. According to Luzeren Co. Republican Chairwoman Lee Ann McDermott, it will host meetings, training sessions, and other events.

Office furniture was donated by various First Keystone Community Bank, St. Mary’s Church in Nanticoke, and various other party members.

The main speaker for the ceremony was Congressman Dan Meuser. Other speakers included State Rep. Brenda Pugh, State Rep. Ryan Ryncavage, State Rep. Jamie Walsh, Luzerne County Coucilman John Lombardo, and state rep. hopeful Mike Harostock. Also present, but arriving late due to a prior committement was Congressman Rob. Bresnahan.

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Chairwoman McDermott thanked Congressman Meuser for paying for the first year’s rent for the headquarters.