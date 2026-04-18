The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, with PA CareerLink Luzerne County, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board, and the Pittston Area School District, will host the Annual Career Exploration Day from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 1, at the Pittston Area High School.

Students will learn about the skills, training, and education necessary to succeed in the industries located in Northeast Pennsylvania. The goal is to encourage local students to remain in the area after graduation.

Interested companies may contact The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce at 570-655-1424 or email info@pittstonchamber.org.