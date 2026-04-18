Silvio Giardina had had three-hit and three-run games during his freshman season as an infielder on the Lehigh University baseball team.

Giardina went 3-for-3 March 15 in a 3-1 victory over Navy.

With the Golden Hawks trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, he led off with a single and scored when Dom Patrizi homered to put Lehigh ahead for good.

The Pittston Area graduate scored three times in Tuesday’s 38-6, seven-inning rout of Coppin State. He was 0-for-3, but drew three walks and also drove in a run.

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Giardina is batting .211 in 32 games with 13 runs scored and 10 runs batted in. He has a double, triple and 10 walks while going 2-for-3 stealing bases.

Lehigh is 4-13 in the Patriot League and 10-25 overall.