Pittston Chamber marks 30th Community Reading Day

Brian Reese, owner of Reese Networking, asks students what they want to be when they grow up.

Miss Pennsylvania Victoria Vespico asks students what they want to be when they grow up.

Local business professionals traded their offices for classrooms Thursday morning as the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce marked its 30th annual Community Reading Day.

Volunteers read to kindergarten, first grade, and second grade students in more than 50 classrooms across Pittston Area School District, Wyoming Area School District, and Holy Rosary School.

“Community Reading Day helps to promote literacy and encourage life-long reading and imagination with our next generation,” said Brandi Bartush, the director of operations and member services for the GPCC.

Bartush said professionals in various industries, ranging from energy to real estate to law enforcement, return every year to read to the kids.

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Lori Spencer, a real estate agent for ERA One Source Realty, has been volunteering for about 20 years. She said the event helps reinforce in children that reading will help them grow and prosper.

“It is such a rewarding day,” Spencer said.

In addition to promoting literacy, Community Reading Day connects education, workforce development, and the business community, said Kevin O’Boyle, the vice president of strategy for Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services and a GPCC and Pittston YMCA board member.

“This is just a small thing we can do so kids can get exposed to people in different professions,” O’Boyle said. “Appropriately, the book is about what kids want to be when they grow up.”

This year’s book was “When I Grow Up” by Al Yankovic, which follows the main character, 8-year-old Billy, as he creatively considers future career possibilities. Books were donated by HarperCollins Publishers, and the event was sponsored by Ken Pollock Auto Group.

Several volunteers led a career-related activity after reading, inviting students to ponder their future careers through coloring sheets, games, or discussions.

“I shared with them a little bit about what I do, and they got to share what it is that they want to do,” Spencer said.

Pittston Area Assistant Superintendent John Haas said it’s a great opportunity for the community to connect with students.

“It’s great to see businesses wanting to be involved with our students and showing them what opportunities, at a young age, are out there,” he said.

Haas also said that literacy is the key to education and student success.

“Reading in any occupation, at any level, is extremely important,” he said. “It just opens up so many doors.”