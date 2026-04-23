Greater Pittston organizations support recognition of local veterans

NEPA Hometown Heroes, a locally developed website dedicated to preserving military banner recognition across Northeastern Pennsylvania, has secured its first two Founding Town Sponsors.

Exeter VFW Post 6518 has been named the Founding Sponsor for Exeter, while Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189 has stepped forward as the Founding Sponsor for Dupont.

NEPAHometownHeroes.com serves as a year-round digital archive of veterans honored through hometown banner programs. While banners are typically displayed seasonally, the website ensures those recognitions remain accessible to families, residents, and future generations.

“Many communities have done an outstanding job recognizing veterans through banner programs,” said Tom Obrzut Jr., founder of NEPA Hometown Heroes. “The goal of this project is to make sure those recognitions don’t disappear once the banners come down.”

Related Video

The program operates as a division of Black Scorpion Enterprises LLC in collaboration with OnDeck Graphics in Exeter and is supported by local organizations that serve as Founding Town Sponsors. Sponsorships help fund the ongoing operation of the website and the expansion of additional town galleries throughout the region.

Both Exeter VFW Post 6518 and Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189 have longstanding histories of supporting veterans and their communities. Their participation reflects a continued commitment to honoring service at the local level.

NEPA Hometown Heroes is expanding to additional municipalities across Northeastern Pennsylvania, with opportunities available for one Founding Sponsor per town.

For information, visit NEPAHometownHeroes.com or email NEPAHometownHeroes@gmail.com.