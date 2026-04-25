Cast and crew of ‘Survive the End’ shoot a scene on the property of the Moonlite Drive-in, West Wyoming, owned by West Pittston resident Eric Symeon.

Some of the cast and crew of ‘Survive the End’ gather before shooting a few scenes at the Moonlite Drive-in in West Wyoming. The movie is written by Phil Herman (fourth from the left, sunglasses), directed by James Panetta (second from left, blue shirt), and co-produced by Bob Savakinus (far left).

‘Survive the End’ is based on a book by Phil Herman, right, who discusses a scene with lead actor Jeremy London, center, with co-Executive Producer Bob Savakinus, left, looking on. Savakinus is a Plains Township native.

‘Party of Five’ and ‘7th Heaven’ star Jeremy London, with hands up, stars in ‘Survive the End,’ shot in and around Greater Pittston. Shown is Director James Panetta, left, London, and Daniel Leuthardt, on the ground.

WEST WYOMING — Bob Savakinus is no stranger to the movie industry; in fact, his local productions have been highly successful with such documentaries on Rocky Glen, Steamtown, Hanson’s Park, and the 50th Anniversary of the Agnes Flood, to name a few.

The 59-year-old Plains Township native, the founder and president of Cannon Fire Productions, likes to think of his career in film and documentaries as his hobby. For his day job, he is an employee of Luzerne Co. Intermediate Unit 18.

All in all, he has been either directing, producing, or acting in 26 projects, and he’s not interested in slowing down.

He is currently an executive producer for a movie titled “Survive the End,” which is being shot in and around Wyoming Valley.

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The movie was written by Phil Herman (“Amityville: Descendants of Darkness”) on an adaptation of Herman’s book by the same name. James Panetta (“Destiny the Quest”) directed the movie.

“Some scenes were shot just last week at the Moonlite Drive-in, West Wyoming,” Savakinus said. “It’s great to film locally again, and we are using the Moonlite, one of our local businesses, which gives us a great opportunity to bring a production here.”

The entire movie was shot at the Moonlite Drive-in owned by West Pittston resident Eric Symeon.

Savakinus is very enthusiastic about filming productions locally.

“We have such great resources for filming projects here in Northeast Pennsylvania,” he said. “Bringing in outside directors and producers here is one way of showcasing our area for them to potentially film here in the future.”

He added there is economic value to bringing a project to the area.

“When we bring these people in, the economic boom that you get with this makes an impact,” Savakinus said. “We stay at local hotels, frequent restaurants, and local catering, are all beneficial.”

Several of Savakinus’ productions made it to streaming services such as Netflix and Tubi.

“I love the idea of letting our area know that we are making feature movies here and they are getting out there,” he said. “Anyone in the world could be watching our locally shot productions.”

One such project, “Bitter Souls,” to which Savakinus is attached, was shot in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in 2024. One scene was shot at Ballyhoo Ice Cream & Candy, West Pittston.

You can view “Bitter Souls” on demand at Tubi at any time.

“Survive the End,” according to IMDB, is a “gripping tale of family, resilience, and the dark secrets that rise from the ashes of a fallen world.”

“It’s a post-apocalyptic movie,” Savakinus said. “We are filming scenes at the Moonlite Drive-in as a background for the wooded area. We are using the screen itself, the concession stand, where you have a bunch of looters tearing the place up, and we have a law enforcement vehicle (courtesy of Pittston Twp.), military vehicles, and we brought on actors Jeremy London and Vernon Wells.”

London stars as one of the featured characters in the movie, as well as veteran Australian actor Wells, who has appeared in over 235 productions, including “The Road Warrior” (“Mad Max 2”), “Homicide,” and “Matlock Police,” as well as 18-year-old Richmond, Virginia resident, Arianna Harris, who has appeared in over 20 productions.

London, now 53, was a child actor who appeared in 89 episodes of “Party of Five” (1995-2000), 37 episodes of “7th Heaven” (2002-2004), and 38 episodes of “I’ll Fly Away” (1991-1993).

His film credits include “Monsters Anonymous” (2016) and “Mallrats” (1995). In total, he’s appeared in over 120 productions.

Savakinus is happy to have London’s name attached to the move, giving the project credibility.

“Having a name actor attached to a project means potential distribution,” London said. “Anytime you can get a known actor’s name, even if it’s for one scene, just helps. The way selling a movie happens, it works when you have a celebrity in there; if you can put it on your poster, it just helps selling the project.”

Success came easily early on for London when he was attached to a high-profile TV series.

“I went from one award-winning show to the other to the other, and I wasn’t ugly, so that didn’t hurt,” London grinned. “I was so fortunate to work and learn from such actors as Sam Waterston (“Law & Order”), Regina Taylor (“I’ll Fly Away”), and a lot of incredible actors.”

London said it’s never easy to transition from a child actor to an adult one; opportunities become more competitive and harder to land, but he said he’s never giving up acting.

“As actors, having steady work is not easy; it’s not a realistic endeavor unless you get on a television series, which is very hard,” London admits. “I’ve always had my hands in other things like teaching, and I had a landscaping business, and now I’m a project manager, brand ambassador, and will be opening a restaurant in the near future.”

London said he moved from Miami, Florida to Bucks County several months.

“Survive the End” will be released mid-fall this year with premieres at the Moonlite Drive-in, the Circle Drive-in, various other drive-ins, then eventually to a streaming service.