WEST PITTSTON — Harper Armstrong, the reigning 2025 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, is about to give up her crown to the 2026 winner at this year’s event, sponsored by Big Top Rentals.

Harper has been very busy this year as a Greater Wyoming Area cheerleader and performs for Broadway on the Boulevard’s competition team. She recently had her first competition and her team won first place overall.

The six-year-old has been described as very independent, lovable, and sassy. Her smile and dimples are infectious.

Harper, a kindergarten student at Wyoming Area, loves going for manicures and pedicures, putting makeup on, especially her red lipstick and mascara.

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She loves singing and dancing, and when she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian.

Harper, a West Pittston resident, is the daughter of Steve Armstrong and Nicole Skesavage and is the sister of seven-year-old Hunter Armstrong.

Harper’s paternal grandparents are Scott and Debbie Skesavage of West Pittston.

The 2026 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Festival contestants are:

Aubrey McDonnell

Eight-year-old Aubrey McDonnell has a passion for dance, which she has been doing since the age of two.

Aubrey, who loves chocolate ice cream and Disney World, is the eldest child of Dr. Ryan and Alyssa McDonnell. She has a younger sister and brother living at home.

Aubrey’s mom said Aubrey is very crafty and loves to make her own inventions.

She attends Good Shepard Academy.

Kinley Jo Gobbler

Kinley Gobbler, 8, a second grade student at Jenny Lynn Academy, Kingston, plays the violin and sings.

She is into fashion, listening to music, drawing, an avid reader, possesses a curiosity that is only rivaled by proofreaders, and she is passionate about learning.

Kinley is in love with puppies, kittens, birds, and all babies in nature, with fainting goats being one of her favorites.

She lives in West Pittston with her mother and brother, Kegan, 13, and spends several days a week with her Mimi and John, along with a French bulldog named Reuben, who owns all the above folks mentioned.

If you ever have the opportunity to meet Kenley, you will never forget her, and if anyone mentions her to you in the future, you will smile a crooked smile for no reason at all.

Vayda Bravo

Nine-year-old Vayda Bravo was in born in Texas before moving with her family to West Pittston four years ago.

“My favorite color is blue, and I like to compete in gymnastics and like to dance,” Vayda said. “My favorite animal is a white Siberian Lynx.”