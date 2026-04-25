The Falls Active Adult Center released its May schedule, as follows.

DAILY ACTIVITIES

Cards, Games, and Puzzles

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

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Mondays

• Craft Club, 10 a.m. to noon

• Crocheting and Knitting group (beginners welcome), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tuesdays

• Men’s Coffee Club, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesdays

• Shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursdays

• Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m.

MONTHLY ACTIVITIES

For the four Wednesdays in May, Gina Rice will hold an art class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 4

• 10:30 a.m., The book club will discuss “Between You and Me” by Susan Wiggs.

• 12:15 p.m., Lunch & Learn — Lois Elick, RN, BSN, will discuss “Vector Borne Diseases.”

Monday, May 5

• 10:30 a.m., Cinco de Mayo party

Friday, May 8

• 10:30 a.m., Mother’s Day celebration

Monday, May 11

• 10 a.m. to noon, Mary Sadauckas will do an art class on making marbled paper.

• 12:15 p.m. Lunch & Learn — Melissa Wright from the Penn State Extension will talk about “Pollination and Pollinators.”

Thursday, May 14

• 11:15 to 11:50 a.m., Rachael Wydra will lead a well-being chat.

• 12:15 p.m., Lunch & Learn — Rachael Wydra will present “Tips for Healthy Aging.”

Friday, May 15

• May Birthday celebration.

Monday, May 18

• 10 a.m. to noon, Diane Stizza will lead a watercolor class.

• 12:15 p.m., Lunch & Learn — Nicole Robinson from Trehab will discuss home weatherization programs available for those who qualify.

Thursday, May 21

• 10:30, Center picnic

Monday, May 25

• The center is closed for Memorial Day.

FUTURE BOOK CLUB SELECTIONS

June 1: “The Frozen Water Trade” by Gavin Weightman

July 6: “Rosa Parks” by Douglas Brinkley

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• The center is collecting new and gently used clothing, suitcases, and personal care items for inpatients at the Clark Summit State Hospital. See the list posted at the center.

• Anyone wishing to join the center for a meal at noon for a suggested donation of $2 for those 60 and over should RSVP to Twila by 12:30 p.m. the day before.