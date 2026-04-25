The Falls Active Adult Center released its May schedule, as follows.
DAILY ACTIVITIES
Cards, Games, and Puzzles
WEEKLY ACTIVITIES
Mondays
• Craft Club, 10 a.m. to noon
• Crocheting and Knitting group (beginners welcome), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Tuesdays
• Men’s Coffee Club, 10 a.m. to noon
Wednesdays
• Shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Thursdays
• Exercise, 10 to 11 a.m.
MONTHLY ACTIVITIES
For the four Wednesdays in May, Gina Rice will hold an art class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 4
• 10:30 a.m., The book club will discuss “Between You and Me” by Susan Wiggs.
• 12:15 p.m., Lunch & Learn — Lois Elick, RN, BSN, will discuss “Vector Borne Diseases.”
Monday, May 5
• 10:30 a.m., Cinco de Mayo party
Friday, May 8
• 10:30 a.m., Mother’s Day celebration
Monday, May 11
• 10 a.m. to noon, Mary Sadauckas will do an art class on making marbled paper.
• 12:15 p.m. Lunch & Learn — Melissa Wright from the Penn State Extension will talk about “Pollination and Pollinators.”
Thursday, May 14
• 11:15 to 11:50 a.m., Rachael Wydra will lead a well-being chat.
• 12:15 p.m., Lunch & Learn — Rachael Wydra will present “Tips for Healthy Aging.”
Friday, May 15
• May Birthday celebration.
Monday, May 18
• 10 a.m. to noon, Diane Stizza will lead a watercolor class.
• 12:15 p.m., Lunch & Learn — Nicole Robinson from Trehab will discuss home weatherization programs available for those who qualify.
Thursday, May 21
• 10:30, Center picnic
Monday, May 25
• The center is closed for Memorial Day.
FUTURE BOOK CLUB SELECTIONS
June 1: “The Frozen Water Trade” by Gavin Weightman
July 6: “Rosa Parks” by Douglas Brinkley
ANNOUNCEMENTS
• The center is collecting new and gently used clothing, suitcases, and personal care items for inpatients at the Clark Summit State Hospital. See the list posted at the center.
• Anyone wishing to join the center for a meal at noon for a suggested donation of $2 for those 60 and over should RSVP to Twila by 12:30 p.m. the day before.