Eight Luzerne County government employees were hired in March, while two past workers returned to county employment, according to the new monthly human resources department personnel report.

The new workers, their positions and hourly compensation: Tiffany Bellitts and Sarah Kaschak, magisterial district court clerk 5s, $17.61; Marolyn Brito, court stenographer/reporter, $24.73; Lisa DeAngelo, veteran affairs officer, $19.48; Luann Goyne, Aging Agency part-time food service worker, $14.64; Alison Moyer, court law clerk, $43.34; Richard E. Overman III, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1, $20.91; and Daisy Yaron, District Attorney’s Office clerk 3, $16.12.

Those rehired, the report said: Jacquelyn Bonitatis, Aging Agency care manager supervisor 1, $27.07; and Ramonita Rolon, Aging Agency senior center operator 1, $17.16.

Departures

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Six employees retired last month, the report said: Donna Domiano, CYF caseworker manager 2; George Gocek and Mark Tarnowski, prison correctional officers; Donald Karpowich, retirement solicitor; Kris-Ann Radzwich, magisterial court clerk 5; and Donald Swainbank, building and grounds foreman.

Fourteen workers resigned, it said: John Ankenbrand, part-time 911 technical support supervisor; Matthew Finnegan and Michael Parry, assistant district attorneys; Nicholas Ganz, deputy sheriff 1; Alicia Gioia-Lucke, CYF caseworker supervisor; Kristyn Jeckell, court law clerk; David Maslowski, CYF network specialist 2; Arlin Mendez, CYF caseworker 2; Colin Moretti, part-time assistant public defender; Tracy Polumbo, human resources generalist; Paul Reinacher, road and bridge mechanic; Marie Richardson, prison correctional officer; Michael Steele, 911 data entry/clean clerk; and Brian Strawhacker, domestic relations enforcement officer.

Two workers were listed under terminations in the report: Kathryn Monacelli, court stenographer/reporter, and Michael Warnitsky, prothonotary clerk 3.

Transfers

Eleven workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These employees, their new positions and hourly pay: James Colondres and Danny Goncalves, prison correctional officers, $21; Stanley Fiedorczyk, acting correctional services division head, $48.69; Oscar Flores, veteran affairs director, $29.49; Keith Gilligan, Sean Patton, Jonathan Rivera, and Alec Todd, minimal offenders unit correctional officer 2s, $19.05; Jerrod Gutowski, information technology analyst, $32.31; Jennifer Henry, public defender clerk 3, $16.38; and Margaret Walters, district attorney administrative assistant, $17.90.

Also, Josephine Campbell transferred to a clerk typist 2 position in the Aging Agency at $15.01 per hour, it said.

Council meeting

County Council will hold a voting meeting followed by a work session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Council is set to introduce a proposed immigration ordinance that would require future public hearings and a majority vote for passage.

Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith proposed the ordinance.

Bryn Smith said this ordinance would prohibit county staff and resources from involvement in federal immigration enforcement unless they are expressly required by law.

It does not address County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, because that is an elected office, she said.

Opioid meeting

The county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the courthouse.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

The commission makes recommendations on earmarks from the county’s share of the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. County Council has the final say on awards.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.