Both Pittston Area players and Wyoming Area’s Joseph Allegrucci posted opening-round wins before being eliminated from the District 2 boys tennis singles tournament by seeded players Thursday.

Artur Biksey and Nick Jones made it through three-set matches and into the second round of Class 3A play for the Patriots on the Wilkes University courts.

Biksey defeated Preston Smith from Wyoming Valley West 6-2, 1-6, 6-1. He then lost 6-0, 6-0 to West Scranton’s Matthew D’Augustine, the fifth seed who went on to reach Friday’s semifinals.

Jones beat Wallenpaupack’s James Busso 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a Class 2A opener at Kirby Park. He lost 6-0, 6-1 to sixth-seeded Nick Burak from Valley View.

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Winslow downed Holy Redeemer’s William Moller 6-1, 6-4. He was then knocked out with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to sixth-seeded Dhru Studhaker, a Wyoming Seminary player who moved on into the semifinals.