Amy Casagrande and her son, Carter, attended Tiny Learners Learning Center’s annual Mother’s Day luncheon held at Fox Hill Country Club on Wednesday, May 1. Two-year-old Carter is a pre-school student at the school.

Tiny Learners Learning Center owner Kelly Argenio had enough time to take a photo with her daughters, Makenzie and Mia, at the Mother’s Day Luncheon.

Victoria Daley with daughter Alessa were all smiles at being at Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club.

EXETER — Tiny Learners Learning Center once again hosted a Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club for students and their mothers.

The Exeter preschool is owned and operated by Kelly Argenio and Mary Bone.