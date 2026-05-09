Home News Tiny Learners Learning Center hosts annual Mother’s Day Luncheon NewsTop Stories Tiny Learners Learning Center hosts annual Mother’s Day Luncheon May 8, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Moms Angela Sperrazza (with daughter, Carmella Homza) and Liz Sperrazza (with daughters, Liliana and Olivia Sperrazza), pose in front of the wall of balloons at Fox Hill Country Club for the Mother’s Day luncheon for Tiny Learners Learning Center. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Victoria Daley with daughter Alessa were all smiles at being at Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Tiny Learners Learning Center owner Kelly Argenio had enough time to take a photo with her daughters, Makenzie and Mia, at the Mother’s Day Luncheon. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Amy Casagrande and her son, Carter, attended Tiny Learners Learning Center’s annual Mother’s Day luncheon held at Fox Hill Country Club on Wednesday, May 1. Two-year-old Carter is a pre-school student at the school. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER — Tiny Learners Learning Center once again hosted a Mother’s Day Luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club for students and their mothers. The Exeter preschool is owned and operated by Kelly Argenio and Mary Bone. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Artist Paul DeLuca’s pottery exhibited at Art e Fekts Gallery Art walk kicks off summer in Pittston Friendly Sons scholarships awarded View Comments