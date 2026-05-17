Cash Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Cards are 6 on. There are 15 regular games with a $100 payout, and three bonus games. Proceeds benefit Zara Court #113. Purchase is not tax-deductible. Call 570-332-9272 or any Zara Member for tickets. Seating is limited. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Exeter Borough All-Community Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Sell your clothes, furniture, kitchen stuff, games, toys, baby items, bags, and more. It is free to register your yard, porch, or driveway on our Google Form. Please register before Monday, May 18, to be added to our Yard Sale Treasures Searchable & Printable Map.

Flower Sale, all varieties, hanging baskets, potted plants, and annuals, 11 a.m., May 23 at the Brick United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea, 18642.

Mike Millennium performance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Dupont VFW Post 4909.

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West Pittston Writers Workshop, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. Whether you’re penning heartfelt poetry, diving deep into your memoir, crafting epic fantasy, or just trying to finish one paragraph without distraction, we are here to be your creative haven. Each session includes time to write, share your work (only if you want to!), receive thoughtful, constructive feedback, and connect with fellow writers. The program is free to the public. Teens may come with a registered adult. Register in person at the library, or over the phone at 570-654-9847.

Beer For Books, a fundraiser for the Wyoming Free Library, 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at The Lighthouse Inn, 1019 Shoemaker Ave., Wyoming. $30 per ticket. Buffet includes hot dogs, mac ‘n cheese, and salad. Drink tickets may be redeemed for either two domestic beers, one glass of wine or a signature drink. This is a 21+ event. Entertainment will be by Jon and Kate. Tickets available at beerforbooks.com.

T-Rex Tea Tasting, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. It’s the last class before Summer Reading Camp begins, and the T-Rex just can’t wait, so he’s crashing the party. We’ll taste a flight of freshly brewed fruit and dessert-flavored iced teas, blended with some fun dino activities and crafts to get us excited to Unearth A Story this summer. For ages 6 and older. Note: This activity may not be suitable for those sensitive to small amounts of caffeine or certain food allergies. Register on the West Pittston Library website.

The Pittston Area High School Class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.

The Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 Home Association’s 2nd Flag Day Party, Saturday, June 13, at the Post Home. Entertainment by The Fabulous 45’s. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner buffet at 6 p.m., and dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar available from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Cost: $30. For tickets and reservations, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152. The reservation deadline is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply.