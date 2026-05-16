Ten Wyoming Area Primary Center students were chosen for the Junior Deputy program. From left, first row: Maverick Fabbri, Rocklyn Harris, Ryan Maloney, Jaxon Elia, Rylie Reese, Intermediate Center student Sofia Gomez, Allison Sokolosky, Sophia Layaou, Victoria Steransky. Second row: Judge Matthew Carmody, Officer John Bell, Wyoming Area Police Dept. Chief Chris Alberigi.

Ten Wyoming Area Primary Center students were chosen for the Junior Deputy program. Left to right: Maverick Fabbri, Rocklyn Harris, Ryan Maloney, Jaxon Elia, Rylie Reese, Intermediate Center student Sofia Gomez, Allison Sokolosky, Sophia Layaou, Victoria Steransky. Back row: Judge Matthew Carmody, Officer John Bell, Wyoming Area Police Dept. Chief Chris Alberigi.

Wyoming Area Intermediate Center student Sofia Gomez uses the gavel to end the student’s session at District Magistrate Matthew Carmody’s courtroom.

WEST PITTSTON — Ten nominated Wyoming Area Primary Center students had the chance to visit the courtroom of District Magistrate Matthew Carmody at the West Pittston Borough Building on May 7.

The 10 students were nominated by Primary Center teachers for the chance to be the monthly Junior Deputy.

Nominations are submitted by observed acts of kindness, exemplary anti-bullying characteristics, safety awareness demonstrations, or any other observed act that embodies the “Warrior Way.”

Once selected, the student was awarded the chance to shadow Primary Center Police Officer John Bell, for half a day, learning about police work and school safety.

Related Video

On May 7, each of the monthly “deputies” was afforded the opportunity to meet Judge Carmody and learn about his day-to-day responsibilities as district magistrate.

“This program is in its second year, and it is already starting to become something bigger than I ever could have imagined,” Officer Bell said. “It is a spin-off from our Anti-Bullying Program, and I couldn’t be happier with the results and the positive impacts it has had on our school and the children in it. These programs are such a confidence booster, leaving them with an experience they will never forget at such a young age.”

According to Bell, it has given students something to really work toward and gives them a sense of pride in their school and an awareness of making responsible decisions that help better their school community.

Any Primary Center student from grades 1st through 3rd Grade can be nominated and can participate in this program.