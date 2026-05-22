Local author David Parmelee signed copies of his book of poetry for Wyoming Area Intermediate Center sixth grade student authors. From left: Faculty member Melissa Stevens, student Payton Pavinski, Parmellee, and student Ben Serkosky.

WEST PITTSTON — Local author, David Parmelee, made his second appearance since 2020, speaking to students of the Wyoming Area Intermediate Center on May 15, reading from his newest book of poetry.

Parmelee last visited in March 2020 to share his chapter book, “Miss Feesenschneezen is Ill,” the same week COVID shut the world down.

“David is a wonderful presenter who engages students,” Melissa Stevens, Intermediate Center faculty, who organized the assembly, said. “Bringing a live author to speak with students motivates them to read and write their own stories. He is also a local author, which shows students that they can become authors one day; it is achievable for anyone who puts in the effort.”

Stevens continues, “Presently, we are losing student readers to technology; they need to see live authors and actual books to promote reading whole novels once again.”

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Parmelee’s latest book is a fun collection of animal-themed poems and facts. It is titled “There’s More to Hippos Than You Know.”

“A writer or illustrator works alone in a quiet room,” Parmelee said. “The reward comes from seeing readers enjoy what you’ve created. There’s nothing better than hundreds of grade-school kids having fun and sharing new insights into the animals we love. I could have spent all day with those fantastic students.”

Stevens purchased one book to raffle among the students and one copy for each grade level, all to be signed by Parmelee.

During Parmelee’s first visit to the Intermediate Center, he brought books for the students to purchase and sign.