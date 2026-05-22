Home News VFW, AMVETS replace cemetery flags News VFW, AMVETS replace cemetery flags May 22, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Members of Dupont VFW Post 4909 and Dupont AMVETS Post 189, along with volunteers, replaced flags at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery and Holy Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, both in Dupont, on Sunday, May 17. Submitted Photo Members of Dupont VFW Post 4909 and Dupont AMVETS Post 189, along with volunteers, replaced flags at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery and Holy Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, both in Dupont, on Sunday, May 17. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Oblates to Celebrate Feast of St. Joseph Pittston Jacquelines plan NYC Bus Trip Exeter Lions hold annual awards night View Comments