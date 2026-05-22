Members of Dupont VFW Post 4909 and Dupont AMVETS Post 189, along with volunteers, replaced flags at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery and Holy Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, both in Dupont, on Sunday, May 17. Submitted Photo

Members of Dupont VFW Post 4909 and Dupont AMVETS Post 189, along with volunteers, replaced flags at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery and Holy Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, both in Dupont, on Sunday, May 17.

Submitted Photo

Members of Dupont VFW Post 4909 and Dupont AMVETS Post 189, along with volunteers, replaced flags at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery and Holy Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, both in Dupont, on Sunday, May 17.

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