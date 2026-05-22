The Exeter Lions Club donated to the Exeter Boy Scouts home. From left: Linda Grogan, Lions secretary; Karen Musloski, vice president; Lori DeAngelo, president; Lorraine Backo, Exeter Scouts; Carmen Ciampi, Scouts; Ettore Anselmi, treasurer; and Merritt Williams, Exeter Scouts.

Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance received a donation from the Exeter Lions Club. From left: Karen Musloski, vice president; Lori DeAngelo, president; Nate Sewell, Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance; Etore Anselmi, treasurer; and Linda Grogan, Lions secretary.

Exeter Lions Club donated to the Exeter Fire Dept. From left: Linda Grogan, Lions secretary; Karen Musloski, vice president; Lori DeAngelo, president; Felicia and Ralph Dixon, Exeter Fire Dept.; and Etore Anselmi, treasurer.

WARP Chief Turner thanked the Lions for the donation of stuffed toy bears from the Exeter Lions Club to help children in times of need. Lions Club President Lori DeAngelo stands by.

EXETER — The Exeter Lions held the annual awards night at Fox Hill Country Club on Wednesday, May 20.

Monetary awards went out to the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, Exeter Scouts, Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, and Wyoming Area Catholic.

The John B. Campbell and Richard Anselmi Scholarship went to Wyoming Area graduating senior, Maggie Huang.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner was on hand to receive two boxes of pink and blue stuffed bears from the Lions Club.

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The bears are handed out to children encountering difficulties in their lives.

Lori DeAngelo, Exeter Lions president, presided over the dinner-meeting, awards night.