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EXETER — The Exeter Lions held the annual awards night at Fox Hill Country Club on Wednesday, May 20.
Monetary awards went out to the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, Exeter Scouts, Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance, and Wyoming Area Catholic.
The John B. Campbell and Richard Anselmi Scholarship went to Wyoming Area graduating senior, Maggie Huang.
Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner was on hand to receive two boxes of pink and blue stuffed bears from the Lions Club.
The bears are handed out to children encountering difficulties in their lives.
Lori DeAngelo, Exeter Lions president, presided over the dinner-meeting, awards night.