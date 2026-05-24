West Pittston Writers Workshop, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. Whether you’re penning heartfelt poetry, diving deep into your memoir, crafting epic fantasy, or just trying to finish one paragraph without distraction, we are here to be your creative haven. Each session includes time to write, share your work (only if you want to!), receive thoughtful, constructive feedback, and connect with fellow writers. The program is free to the public. Teens may come with a registered adult. Register in person at the library or by phone at 570-654-9847.

Pittston Jacques monthly meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Knights 55 building, 55 S. Main St., Pittston. President Debbie Monteforte will preside.

Beer For Books, a fundraiser for the Wyoming Free Library, 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 at The Lighthouse Inn, 1019 Shoemaker Ave., Wyoming. $30 per ticket. Buffet includes hot dogs, mac ‘n cheese, and salad. Drink tickets may be redeemed for either two domestic beers, one glass of wine or a signature drink. This is a 21+ event. Entertainment will be by Jon and Kate. Tickets available at beerforbooks.com.

Orpheus Choral Society of the Wyoming Valley, under the direction of Gabriel Jenceleski and accompanied on piano by Susan Lauer, will present its Spring Concert at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston on Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. The program will run approximately 45 minutes and include beloved religious, secular, and patriotic selections. A free-will offering will be accepted.

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T-Rex Tea Tasting, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. It’s the last class before Summer Reading Camp begins, and the T-Rex just can’t wait, so he’s crashing the party. We’ll taste a flight of freshly brewed fruit and dessert-flavored iced teas, blended with some fun dino activities and crafts to get us excited to Unearth A Story this summer. For ages 6 and older. Note: This activity may not be suitable for those sensitive to small amounts of caffeine or certain food allergies. Register on the West Pittston Library website.

The Pittston Area High School Class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.

The Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 Home Association’s 2nd Flag Day Party, Saturday, June 13, at the Post Home. Entertainment by The Fabulous 45’s. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner buffet at 6 p.m., and dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar available from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Cost: $30. For tickets and reservations, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152. The reservation deadline is the Friday before the party. Tickets cannot be sold at the door. All PLCB regulations apply.

Festa San Cataldo Picnic, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, American Legion Pavilion, 203 Vine St., Pittston. Music by Mike Millennium from 2 to 5 p.m. Buffet catered by Gary at 1 p.m., with baked ziti, meatballs in sauce, breaded chicken tenders, sausage and peppers, and more. Water Balloom Toss Competition, 50/50 drawing. Cost $30 per adult, $15 for ages 7 through 17; free for ages 6 and younger. Payment due at time of reservation, with cash or check made out to San Cataldo Society. Call Carla Scarantino, 570-655-1551.

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