Memorial Day weekend is upon us; the official start of summer. I’d say let the BBQ season start, but with all the rain, we just might be able to salvage something on Memorial Day afternoon.

I’m just hoping all the parades will be able to step off on time with dry conditions.

Today is my Super Bowl with plenty of auto racing scheduled, including my favorite, the Indy 500. It seems rain may be threatening at Indianapolis as well.

The weather has been so up and down this spring. We have had not just hot but super-hot days, mixed with very cold weather, as we had yesterday.

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My furnace is very confused with me turning on the air conditioner, then heat, then air.

Each year, I photograph the Memorial Day Parades with West Wyoming/Wyoming and West Pittston/Exeter, and I hardly ever remember it being rainy, let alone cold and rainy.

Speaking of racing, a professional racer making his move in the open-wheel division, Michael Costello, won his first race in USF Pro2000 at Indianapolis Race Park this past week.

Costello, who is a native of Greater Pittston, then the Back Mountain, before his family moved to Naples, Florida, to help his racing care.

The series Michael races in is just two steps away from his dream, racing in today’s Indy 500.

He led about 80 of the 90 laps in the race, giving him a boost in the standings, sitting in fourth place with plenty of season left.

Luckily for those following the series, you get to watch the race live or recorded on YouTube.

His dominance on the oval was exciting enough, but only came in second to his reaction in the winner’s circle.

I was so happy for him, his dad, Dr. John Costello, mom, and brothers.

I only wish he raced closer to NEPA besides Ohio. He be racing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Ontario, Canada; Portland, Oregon; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and then back to the spot of the greatest racing spectacle in racing, the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Grand Prix track.

Let’s move on to the heart of tomorrow’s holiday.

As a child, all I knew was that we had the day off from school. As I got older, Memorial Day took on a new meaning.

Memorial Day is one of America’s most solemn and meaningful holidays, dedicated to honoring the men and women of the United States military who gave their lives in service to their country. Traditionally, it is observed annually on the last Monday in May; the day serves as both a time of remembrance and a reminder of the sacrifices made to preserve the nation’s freedoms.

The origins of Memorial Day date back to the years following the Civil War, a conflict that claimed more American lives than any other war in the nation’s history.

Communities across the country began holding tributes to fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers, flags, and wreaths. These acts of remembrance led to the holiday’s original name: Decoration Day.

Over time, Memorial Day evolved to honor not only those who died in the Civil War but all American military personnel who lost their lives in service.

Following World War I, the holiday’s meaning expanded to include the fallen from every American conflict, from the Revolutionary War to modern-day battles overseas.

In 1971, Congress officially declared Memorial Day a federal holiday and moved its observance to the last Monday in May, creating the three-day weekend Americans recognize today.

While many people associate Memorial Day with the unofficial start of summer, as I said earlier, being marked by barbecues, parades, and family gatherings, the holiday’s deeper purpose is one of reflection and gratitude.

It is a day to pause and remember those who never returned home: the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who made the ultimate sacrifice. Their service preserved liberties often taken for granted, including freedom of speech, democratic government, and national security.

Traditions continue to play an important role in Memorial Day observances. American flags are placed on graves in cemeteries nationwide, patriotic ceremonies are held in communities large and small, and a National Moment of Remembrance is observed at 3 p.m., encouraging Americans to stop and reflect. The playing of taps and the lowering of flags to half-staff until noon are also powerful symbols of national mourning and respect.

Memorial Day is ultimately more than a holiday; it is a solemn promise that those who died for their country will never be forgotten. It reminds

Freedom carries a cost, paid by brave individuals willing to give everything for others. As families gather and communities celebrate, Memorial Day calls on all citizens to remember the true meaning of sacrifice, honor, and enduring gratitude.

So, as we take to the streets on Memorial Day for a parade, just remember why we are there. Remember those who sacrificed everything to keep us safe and sound in the land of the free.

I do hope the weather is good for the parades tomorrow, wherever you live. There’s nothing like bringing out the good old red, white, and blue.

As my friend and Veteran Ron Gitkos suggests, put your flags out and hang them in pride. If you can, leave your flag out year-round.

Quote of the week

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” —Jeff Miller

Thought of the week

“Memorial Day is the day we remember those who gave everything for a future they would never see.” —Unknown

Bumper sticker

“Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay.” —Barack Obama