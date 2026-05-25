The Luzerne County Association of Realtors submitted a letter to County Council expressing concerns about a proposed new $15 fee on deeds and mortgages recorded in the county to establish a blight demolition fund.

County Council is scheduled to vote on the adoption of the fee ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Posted with Tuesday’s council agenda at luzernecounty.org, the letter commends council for recent initiatives to address blighted properties but urges council to consider the “potential unintended consequences” of a new $15 fee, particularly on seniors, first-time homebuyers, and other “vulnerable populations,” it said.

“In the current housing climate, where affordability challenges persist, and housing costs continue to remain near historic highs, even relatively modest increases in transactional costs can create additional barriers for individuals and families already struggling to achieve or maintain homeownership,” said the letter from the more than 800-member association.

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It encourages council to consider “any possible safeguards or exemptions” that could protect: those 62 or older buying or refinancing a primary residence; first-time homebuyers; and low- and moderate-income buyers with household incomes at or below 80% of the area median income.

The association also strongly recommends a sunset or pause provision to formally evaluate the program after a set period and assess how fee revenue has been spent. Council would then determine whether the fee should be continued, amended, or eliminated, the letter said.

A fee was suggested in 2017, but council did not advance the proposal at that time due to concerns about the added burden on those buying and refinancing houses.

State Act 152 of 2016 authorized counties to impose the fee to combat derelict properties that depreciate neighboring property values and jeopardize the public’s health, safety, and welfare, council’s agenda said.

A total of 9,279 deeds and 8,682 mortgages were recorded in the county in 2025, which would have generated $269,415 if the fee had been in effect last year, the administration said.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted on council’s online public meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

A public hearing on the fee will be held before the meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m.

More ordinances

Council is set to vote on the adoption of two more ordinances on Tuesday and discuss two others during its work session, the agendas said.

The two other ordinances up for final approval would:

• Amend the county zoning ordinance to require a buffer yard of at least 30 feet when new industrial development abuts residential areas.

• Amend the county’s Subdivision/Land Development Ordinance, known as SALDO, to require developers of large-scale projects on public transportation routes to seek input from the county Transportation Authority or Hazleton Public Transit so the plans incorporate suitable accommodations for buses and their passengers, including school buses.

Required public hearings are scheduled before Tuesday’s meeting at 5:50 p.m. and 5:55 p.m.

The two proposed ordinances up for discussion-only at Tuesday’s work session would:

• Create a county human relations commission to rule on discrimination complaints that extend beyond county government and involve employment, housing, healthcare, education, and establishments offering goods and services to the general public.

• Require the county manager to obtain advance council approval for non-union compensation adjustments 5% above the amount authorized by the adopted position budget, net increases in the total number of county positions, and the creation of new management, supervisory, or department-level positions not expressly contemplated in the adopted budget.

Union contracts

Council also is scheduled to vote Tuesday on new contracts with two unions working under agreements that expired at the end of last year — both represented by AFSCME:

• Residual — covers 911 telecommunicators, security guards, and some employees in road and bridge, building and grounds, mapping, voter services, and several other offices.

• Court-related — covers sheriff deputies and clerical workers in various departments, including the civil and criminal court records, wills, deeds, and public defender’s and district attorney’s offices.

Opioid fund

The appointment of three council members to the county Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement is also on Tuesday’s agenda.

Council voted earlier this month to increase the number of council members from one to three on the commission, which makes recommendations to council on the use of opioid litigation settlement funds.

Councilman John Lombardo currently serves on the commission, and his seat will be vacated and subject to reappointment.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino has said he will serve in the commission seat reserved for the council chair or the council chair’s designee.

A council majority vote would be required for the two other council appointments.

Created by council in 2023, the commission also includes a council-appointed citizen (Mary Butera), the county district attorney, and four administrators — the manager, drug and alcohol director, and human services and correctional services division heads.

The opioid commission will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse, with instructions for the remote option posted at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.