Even at a young age, Pittston native Gianna Slodysko showed a deep passion for helping others learn and grow, often offering support to classmates working through topics they did not understand.

“Growing up, I knew I always wanted to become a teacher,” Slodysko said. “I had such great teachers, and I wanted to be that for students in the future. I wanted to be a person who could help children become who they want to be by teaching them what they need to know.”

On May 9, the PennWest Edinboro student graduated with a degree in early childhood and Deaf education and as a member of the university’s honors program.

Reflecting on her time at PennWest Edinboro, Slodysko said the experiences and opportunities she gained have prepared her well for the future.

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Slodysko balanced academics, leadership, and campus involvement. She spent all four years as a member of the university cheerleading team and worked as a PennWest Edinboro Admissions tour guide for three years.

Slodysko credits several mentors for helping guide her throughout her college experience, including faculty members in the education department and her cheerleading coach.

“Some of my closest mentors while at PennWest would be Dr. (Karen) Lindeman, Dr. (Mary Jo) Melvin, my cheer coach, Tammy Carmosino, and my friends,” she said. “Dr. Lindeman and Dr. Melvin have always been there for me these past four years, and I knew I could go to them for anything that I needed.”

She said the close-knit nature of the education department helped her feel supported throughout her time at Edinboro.

“In the education department, all of the professors get to know us really well and only want to see us succeed,” Slodysko said.

Her recent student teaching placement at Asbury Elementary School solidified her passion for becoming an elementary teacher. During the seven-week experience, Slodysko said she saw tremendous growth not only in her students but also in herself as an educator.

“My mentor teacher was amazing and gave me such good feedback,” she said.

“I was able to work on my classroom management skills, which were not the best at the beginning but very good at the end,” she said. “Those second-grade students showed me that this is what I put three years of work in for and that this is something I really love doing.”

After graduation, Slodysko hopes to return closer to home and begin her teaching career in an elementary classroom. Long term, she hopes to create a classroom environment where students feel safe, supported, and motivated to succeed

“My long-term goal would be to become a teacher who not only focuses on academic growth but also supports my students’ social and emotional development,” Slodysko said. “I want my classroom to be a safe space for my students where they feel motivated to learn.”

While graduation is emotional, she said she feels ready to begin the next chapter.

“I have grown so much while being at college that it is bittersweet to graduate, but I am ready to be in the real world because of my experience at PennWest,” she said.