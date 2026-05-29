The Harry Krewsun Myasthenia Gravis Support Group will hold its next meeting at The Grande Restaurant in Moosic at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects communication between nerves and muscles, leading to muscle weakness that worsens with activity. It primarily impacts voluntary muscles, especially those controlling the eyes, mouth, throat, and limbs.

This month’s speaker will be Dr. Eric Veloso from Geisinger Neurology.

Veloso specializes in treating peripheral nerve or muscular disease. He also performs EMG testing, single fiber EMG, and neuromuscular ultrasounds.

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Veloso earned his medical degree from the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, N.J. He followed this with a residency in neurology at Geisinger Medical Center and a neuromuscular fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

He’s an active member of multiple professional organizations, including the American Academy of Neurology and the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

Dr. Veloso is an accomplished researcher, teacher, and presenter. Anyone who might know someone with symptoms of MG is welcome to attend this meeting.

For information, call 570-208-4287.