WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston Township man was sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison for injuring an infant during a diaper change.

Adrian Alexander Amalbert, 25, address listed as Oak Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to two-to-10 years in prison on an aggravated assault charge. Amalbert pleaded guilty to the charge on April 13.

Pittston Township police in court records say Amalbert injured a 3-week-old infant during a diaper change on July 28, 2025. Amalbert told police, court records say, he was tired and had a bad day and heard the infant’s leg snap when he pushed the infant’s legs during the diaper change.

The infant suffered a broken left leg, broken ribs, and had bruises on her back and groin area, court records say. The baby was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Lehigh County.