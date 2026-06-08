Luzerne County’s annual capital plan is up for introduction Tuesday, identifying projects targeted for completion through 2028, according to the council’s agenda.

The costliest addition: $500,000 for facade repairs on the historic county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Nick Vough, County Operational Services project management director, said joints must be refilled, and masonry repairs are also needed because water is infiltrating some sections.

The county received a $1 million estimate to address the entire courthouse facade, he said.

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The first $500,000 phase, proposed for completion in 2027, would cover the joints between the first and second floor, he said. The next phase would address the rest of the building and be added to a future capital plan, he said.

County officials have pledged to maintain the structure, which has exterior Ohio sandstone walls.

The county invested millions of dollars in courthouse repairs and restoration since officials started making preservation a renewed priority in the years leading up to the building’s 100th anniversary in 2009.

Leaks had damaged the plaster and artwork in the rotunda.

Starting at the top, the skylight was replaced in 2005 to keep water out. Other exterior repairs included work on the roof, the domes, and the facade. With the leaks addressed, the most recent phases focused on interior artwork and finishes in the rotunda, foyers, and hallways.

Two new county prison system projects were also added to the new proposed capital plan, it said:

• $175,000 to repair several worn roofing sections atop the prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

• $230,300 for HVAC units at the minimum offenders’ building on Reichard Street near the prison.

Other projects are carried over from the capital plan, although some have been scaled back:

• Repair and replacement of corroded sewer pipes in the courthouse sub-basement — $1 million.

• Renovations at the county-owned Bernard C. Brominski Building on North Street in Wilkes-Barre, which is adjacent to the courthouse, to house family court under one roof and add a public waiting area, including space for children — $1.5 million.

• Roof replacement at the county’s boiler plant on Water Street — $100,000.

• Heating system work at several county road and bridge garages — $25,000.

• Security upgrade in the lobby area at the county prison intended to keep the public and workers safe — $175,000.

• Prison security camera upgrades — $125,000.

• New automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for use in medical emergencies at county buildings — $75,000.

A $550,000 payment toward new Assessor’s Office software is also in the capital plan. This upgrade was necessary because support for the prior system had expired, officials have said.

The proposal seeks a total of $378,400 over the three-year period for emergency building repairs.

Vough said these allocations are necessary to cover unexpected problems that arise, noting there are at least two or three annually.

The pending and new projects would collectively total $5 million, the plan said.

Additional funding would be necessary to cover all projects because approximately $3.9 million is available, the proposed plan said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the proposal reflects the county’s commitment to responsible stewardship of public assets.

“Safety comes first, and we are making the hard but necessary investments to maintain, repair, and improve our facilities and infrastructure,” Crocamo said. “These are not optional expenditures. They are obligations we owe to county employees and to the people who walk through our courthouse doors, and all county buildings. Responsible governance means keeping our house in order, and that is exactly what this plan does.”

Tuesday’s voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Council is also scheduled to discuss the plan at its work session following the voting meeting. A capital plan must be adopted by Sept. 1, and council can amend it as needed.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.