WEST PITTSTON – Angie Roback, owner of The Crooked Branch, decided she wanted to create an event everyone could enjoy in between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, and something to tie in with America’s 250th birthday.

She came up with a good old-fashioned outdoor block party, titled The Liberty Festival, in honor of the nation’s semiquincentennial, closing down the 200-block on Luzerne Ave. on Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are going to have at least 20 vendors and a food truck on hand for the event,” Roback said. “We are only going to close down the 200-block with all the other side streets being open.”

Ballyhoo Ice Cream will be open at the end of the 200-block for candy and ice cream.

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“We will have two different wreath crafters, a wood maker, jewelry, décor crafts, and I’m going to put out a table with drinks,” Roback said. “There will be a porta-potty available on the block as well for everyone’s convenience.”

Roback said an acoustic trio has been hired to entertain for the afternoon.

“I’m not concerned with making money on it, I just want people to come out and enjoy the afternoon and support the vendors,” Roback added. “Who knows, if it’s successful, maybe we can do this every year.”