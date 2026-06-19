Bob Yonki, left, and his wife Maria, visit Corvette owner Joe Stella, alongside his car and the Vettes for Vets car show in West Pittston.

Chloè Kelly, center, and her sister Grace, right, of Wyoming Area Catholic Builders Club, volunteered at the food tent for the Vettes for Vets car show.

Corvettes of all generations were entered in the Vettes for Vets Corvette car show on Sunday, June 14. Proceeds went to the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542.

Corvette car owner Ben Walker, left, was visited by GAR Class of 1977 classmates Phil Bozek, center, and Tim Nulton, as they stand in front of Walker’s C7 Corvette.

WEST PITTSTON — The 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542 had a stellar day for the annual Vettes for Vets car show benefitting the Legion on Sunday, June 14, at the parking lots of Agolino’s Restaurant.

According to Ron Gitkos, commander of Post 542, approximately 80 Corvettes of all generations participated in the annual car show.

The rain/shine event featured music by DJ Doug Delescavage, t-shirts for sale, a 50-50, raffle baskets, and food for purchase.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the post.

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For information on joining Post 542 or if interested in volunteering in future Post events, contact Gitkos at 570-466-1232.