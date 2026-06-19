The 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542 held the annual Vettes for Vets Corvette car show at the parking lots of Agolino’s Restaurant, West Pittston, on Sunday, June 14. Approximately 80 Corvettes were entered into the show. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542 held the annual Vettes for Vets Corvette car show at the parking lots of Agolino’s Restaurant, West Pittston, on Sunday, June 14. Approximately 80 Corvettes were entered into the show.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Corvette car owner Ben Walker, left, was visited by GAR Class of 1977 classmates Phil Bozek, center, and Tim Nulton, as they stand in front of Walker’s C7 Corvette.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Corvette car owner Ben Walker, left, was visited by GAR Class of 1977 classmates Phil Bozek, center, and Tim Nulton, as they stand in front of Walker’s C7 Corvette.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Corvettes of all generations were entered in the Vettes for Vets Corvette car show on Sunday, June 14. Proceeds went to the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Corvettes of all generations were entered in the Vettes for Vets Corvette car show on Sunday, June 14. Proceeds went to the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Chloè Kelly, center, and her sister Grace, right, of Wyoming Area Catholic Builders Club, volunteered at the food tent for the Vettes for Vets car show.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Chloè Kelly, center, and her sister Grace, right, of Wyoming Area Catholic Builders Club, volunteered at the food tent for the Vettes for Vets car show.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Bob Yonki, left, and his wife Maria, visit Corvette owner Joe Stella, alongside his car and the Vettes for Vets car show in West Pittston.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Bob Yonki, left, and his wife Maria, visit Corvette owner Joe Stella, alongside his car and the Vettes for Vets car show in West Pittston.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WEST PITTSTON — The 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542 had a stellar day for the annual Vettes for Vets car show benefitting the Legion on Sunday, June 14, at the parking lots of Agolino’s Restaurant.

According to Ron Gitkos, commander of Post 542, approximately 80 Corvettes of all generations participated in the annual car show.

The rain/shine event featured music by DJ Doug Delescavage, t-shirts for sale, a 50-50, raffle baskets, and food for purchase.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the post.

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For information on joining Post 542 or if interested in volunteering in future Post events, contact Gitkos at 570-466-1232.

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