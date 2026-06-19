WEST PITTSTON — The 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo West Pittston American Legion Post 542 had a stellar day for the annual Vettes for Vets car show benefitting the Legion on Sunday, June 14, at the parking lots of Agolino’s Restaurant.
According to Ron Gitkos, commander of Post 542, approximately 80 Corvettes of all generations participated in the annual car show.
The rain/shine event featured music by DJ Doug Delescavage, t-shirts for sale, a 50-50, raffle baskets, and food for purchase.
This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the post.
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For information on joining Post 542 or if interested in volunteering in future Post events, contact Gitkos at 570-466-1232.