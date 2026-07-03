The Phylis Hopkins Trio will provide the musical entertainment during the 2nd Friday Art Walk in Downtown Pittston on July 10.

PITTSTON — The July 2nd Friday Art Walk will take place on July 10, hosted by the Downtown Pittston Partnership. The night ends with the screening of “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” at the Slope Amphitheater.

The 2nd Friday Art Walk, taking place from 4 to 8 p.m., promises to host plenty of art, music, shopping, dining, and family-friendly entertainment.

Visitors are encouraged to explore downtown businesses, meet local artists, browse handcrafted goods, and experience the creative energy that has made the event a summertime favorite.

This month’s Art Walk will feature live music by Phyllis Hopkins, along with free face painting and balloon animals for children, creating an evening of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

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Local merchants, restaurants, and Art E Fekts Gallery will also remain open late.

Following the Art Walk, guests are invited to head to the Slope Amphitheater, located behind the Pittston Memorial Library, for a free outdoor showing of “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” beginning at dusk.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, and bug spray while enjoying the film under the stars. Complimentary popcorn will be available while supplies last.

“Second Fridays have become one of the signature experiences of summer in Downtown Pittston,” Mary Kroptavich, Main Street manager, said. “Whether you’re discovering a local artist, enjoying dinner at one of our fantastic restaurants, listening to live music, or ending the evening with a family movie under the stars, there’s truly something for everyone. We invite both longtime residents and first-time visitors to spend the evening with us and experience everything our downtown has to offer.”

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in downtown parking lots and on surrounding side streets.

For additional information and updates on upcoming Downtown Pittston events, visit www.downtownpittston.com or follow the Downtown Pittston Partnership on social media.