The brass quartet consisted of Dale Chase, Dan Coyle, Chuck Smith, and Geoff Speicher, with Michael Sowa at the piano, at the annual Independence Day Concert.

Sr. Mary Ann Cody, IHM, read Psalm 33 during the Independence Day Concert at St. John the Evangelist Church.

St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston was nearly filled to capacity for the annual Independence Day Concert on Monday, June 28.

Pianist and Independence Day Concert organizer plays along to a patriotic number during the concert.

Percussionist Monica Spishock, left, and flutist Cindy Fisher Thomas perform at the church choir loft for the Independence Day Concert at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

PITTSTON — The annual Independence Day Concert at St. John the Evangelist Church, William St., was held to a capacity audience on Monday, June 29.

The concert celebrated the nation’s Semiquincentennial on July 4.

Parish combined choirs led in patriotic songs, as well as Bible verses and poetry recitations. The program began with a welcome from Fr. Joseph Elston, the church’s pastor.

Dale Chase was the guest instrumentalist for this year’s concert, as well as a brass quartet made up of Dan Coyle, Chuck Smith, Geoff Speicher, with flutist Cindy Thomas, and Monica Spishock on percussion.

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Musical artists Ed Sankus and Amy Sekol also performed.

Members of the audience who served in all branches were recognized.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo presented remarks and Deacon Dave Marx, who offered additional remarks and a closing prayer.

The event organizer was Michael Sowa. He and Brandon Jopling were co-musical directors of the program. Dolores Mirro served as choir conductor.