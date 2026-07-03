Rep. Rob Bresnahan (at podium) congratulated Scout Connor Pribula on his Eagle Scout project of raising funds to purchase 54 American Flags and installing them on Wyoming Avenue in the Borough of Exeter during a Fourth of July ceremony hosted by Exeter Borough officials on Thursday evening at Town Hall. Bresnahn, as well as Sen. Lisa Baker, and Reps. Brenda Pugh and Jim Haddock, offered remarks and proclamations to Pribula.

Eagle Scout Connor Pribula accepts a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Rob Bresnahan, left, during a ceremony acknowledging Pribula for raising money and installing 54 American Flags on Wyoming Ave., in the Borough of Exeter.

Eagle Scout Connor Pribula thanked all involved in helping him raise money and install 54 American Flags on Wyoming Avenue, with Exeter Mayor Denise Adams looking on at a ceremony at Exeter Town Hall on Thursday.

Shown are four of the 54 American Flags installed by Scout Connor Pribula as a part of his Eagle Scout project on Wyoming Avenue, Exeter.

EXETER — Town residents and officials, as well as local political leaders, gathered at Exeter Town Hall on Thursday afternoon to not only honor America’s 250th birthday but also to congratulate Eagle Scout Connor Pribula for completing his Eagle Scout project of purchasing and installing 54 American Flags on Wyoming Avenue in the borough.

Mayor Denise Adams served as host to a full house at council chambers for the acknowledgments. The event was moved indoors due to the extreme heat conditions.

Adams offered welcome remarks and recognized the nation’s Semiquincentennial on behalf of the Borough of Exeter.

Pribula, of Exeter Scout Troop 311, led the event by reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” with Fr. Michael Drevitch offering a prayer.

Related Video

The main event was to honor Pribula for his effort to raise money, install hardware, and American flags on telephone poles on Rt. 11 in the borough.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, State Sen. Lisa Baker, and State Reps. Brenda Pugh and Jim Haddock were all present to comment on Pribula’s accomplishment and to offer proclamations from the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Senate, and the state House of Representatives.

“As our nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, communities across Pennsylvania are finding meaningful ways to reflect on the values that have shaped the United States,” Bresnahan commented on Pribula’s accomplishment. “Today, Exeter joins that effort by celebrating the borough’s new American flag installation in celebration of our nation.”

“This is a demonstration of our community celebrating a young man who has demonstrated his love of country,” Baker noted. “It’s also a celebration of scouting, and to all those who have mentored him through this process. It’s a celebration of his family, and as I look at his proud mom and dad, we know that we wouldn’t be here today celebrating this achievement.”

“I want to thank you for what you did for this community,” Pugh added. “I want to thank your parents for molding you into the young man that you are, and I cannot think of a better Eagle Scout project to get the (Eagle Scout) award than this one.”

“Congratulations to Connor,” Haddock stated. “This is something you’re going to carry through the rest of your life, you’re off to a good start. I’m happy to be here and to share in this moment with you, and to appreciate you, and to tell you that your community is here and your community recognizes this hard work.”

Eagle Scout Pribula was humbled and overwhelmed on the response from community leaders as well as local residents.

“I knew there would be a good amount of people here, but I didn’t expect to be as many people,” Pribula said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

With the completed Eagle Scout project, Pribula said he would look forward to the Scout board to review is paperwork to apply for his Eagle Scout award.

The program ended with Cassidy Graham singing “God Bless America.”