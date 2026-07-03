PITTSTON — Starting Tuesday, July 7, the City of Pittston will, once again, host the Farmers Market at the Tomato Festival lower lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday through November.

Kids’ Day will be available on opening day, featuring storytime from noon to 12:30 p.m. by the Pittston Memorial Library.

The market offers fresh produce, homemade baked goods, locally made products, and all your market favorites from our local farmers and vendors, including weekly entertainment.

“There’s nothing quite like market season,” Cara Wengen, City of Pittston Communications manager, said. “You will encounter fresh finds, friendly faces, and a chance to support local every week. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another great season in Downtown Pittston.”

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Check the Pittston Farmer’s Market on Facebook at tinyurl.com/bdrs4dnb or upcoming summer events at www.downtownpittston.com.