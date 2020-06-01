Multiple mailboxes damaged in Laflin

LAFLIN — Multiple mailboxes on several streets were discovered damaged Monday morning, state police at Wyoming reported.

State police said approximately 15 mailboxes were struck by some type of blunt object.

Mailboxes on Creekside Drive, Pinewood Drive, Ashwood Drive, Laurelwood Drive and Haverford Drive were damaged, state police stated.

Anyone with information about the criminal mischief is asked to call state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000.