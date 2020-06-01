Luzerne County Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich said he’s relieved no coronavirus cases have infiltrated the county’s prison system, but keeping the virus out remains a challenge.

Twelve new male inmates were incarcerated Thursday, filling up most of the remaining 50-cell area he has carved out to quarantine those entering the system, Rockovich said Friday.

New arrivals are segregated and monitored for 14 days to verify they don’t have coronavirus before they are released into the general population. Rockovich said he will continue assessing options to best protect inmates and staff amid fluctuating inmate counts.

Space had been freed up to create quarantine areas for male and female inmates through a concerted effort by county attorneys and the court to release non-violent offenders with low-level charges, including nonpayment of child support and minor drug possession, officials have said.

Prison health care

The transition to a new inmate health care provider is proceeding on schedule, Rockovich said.

A council majority voted last month to bring back WellPath LLC for three years at around $3 million annually to provide medical and mental health services and personnel for inmates at the prison and minimal offenders building in Wilkes-Barre.

WellPath had performed the work from March 2015 until it was replaced by Wexford Health Sources Inc. at the start of this year. The county was pressed to swiftly secure a replacement to take over June 23 because Wexford exercised a contract clause allowing termination by either side with at least 120 days of notice if they determine it is in their “best interest.”

Parking lot repairs

The county administration has approved a $165,634 contract with H&K Group Inc., of Skippack, Pennsylvania, to rehabilitate the courthouse annex parking lot, records show.

County council had allocated funding for parking lot repairs in the capital plan. Work on the annex lot on River Street across from the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre should begin in a few weeks, said Operational Services Division Head Edmund O’Neill.

River Common

Dalton, Pennsylvania-based D&M Construction Unlimited Inc. has received a $199,100 contract to complete concrete and stone repairs at the county-owned River Common recreational area along the Susquehanna River near the courthouse.

The project will replace sidewalk and wall joints, fix cracks in granite steps and address other work at the park unveiled in 2009.

The administration plans to pay for the work with a portion of the county’s annual natural-gas recreation funding. The county has received approximately $228,600 to $307,600 from natural gas drilling annually since the state authorized such earmarks under Act 13 in 2012, with some used for black fly spraying and recreation grants to outside entities.

O’Neill said the work should begin soon.

On the topic of the River Common, county Councilman Harry Haas said last the grounds at the recreation site look “absolutely fantastic” and that the administration did an “incredible job making that happen.”​

He had expressed concerns about the park’s neglected appearance two years ago but upped his assessment last year, describing the upkeep as “supreme.”

Councilwoman Sheila Saidman also said she heard praise from residents.

County meeting

Council’s Code Review Committee will hold a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, with instructions on attending posted in the council online meeting section at www.luzernecounty.org.

