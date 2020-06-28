Grotto Pizza has shut down the dining rooms at its restaurants in Harveys Lake and Wilkes-Barre Township after learning that three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the chain posted in a Facebook message Sunday afternoon.

“We must protect the privacy of those involved, so we are limited in what information we can release,” the post stated.

All three of the individuals in question are close associates outside of work, the post adds, and at least two of them recently traveled to another state.

All service staff and team members have been adhering closely to all CDC guidelines, meaning masks and constant sanitizing, it adds.

“Most businesses of all types will likely experience exposure to this illness in some fashion during the months ahead. The key is to react swiftly and thoroughly to limit exposure, which we have done in this case,” the post says.

According to the post:

• Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake learned on Saturday night that one of its wait staff tested positive for COVID-19.

• Earlier Sunday, they became aware that a close associate of this person who also is a member of its service staff at Harveys Lake, had tested positive.

• Later Sunday Grotto learned that another close associate of both individuals, who works in the Wilkes-Barre Township dining room, had also tested positive.

“We took these immediate steps: one, informing all employees who may have had contact with these individuals; two, shutting down our dining rooms in order to undertake an exhaustive sanitizing/cleaning of the facilities,” the post added.

It is likely that all three contracted COVID-19 away from the restaurants, the post continues. As soon as symptoms appeared, the employees stayed away from work.

“We will not reopen our dine-in facilities at Harveys Lake or Wilkes-Barre until we are confident that there is no risk to the public,” the post states. “More information will be provided should we experience any new developments and our internal investigation continues to make sure we have covered every potentiality.”