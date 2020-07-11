Seven Greater Pittston athletes have been selected to the rosters of the first NEPA Elite teams, a new AAU basketball club, based out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

In the last 10 days, the club announced the rosters for seven teams that will compete in boys and girls AAU events on the 17-and-under, 16U and 15U levels.

The spring AAU season was canceled and the tryout process was delayed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Olivia Ciullo and Avery McNulty were named to 17U teams while Jake Locker, Matthew Prociak, Kallie Booth, Aubrey Curley and Brooke Arnold were selected to play on 16U teams.

Locker and Booth are Pittston Area players.

Ciullo and Arnold are from Old Forge.

Holy Redeemer’s Prociak and Curley and Scranton Prep’s McNulty all reside in the Pittston Area School District.

Ciullo is one of five high school all-state girls players from District 2 who are members of the NEPA Elite Clark 17U team.

McNulty is on the Carra/Lewis 17U team.

Locker and Prociak are part of the 16U boys team.

Booth, Arnold and Curley are teammates on the 16U Birmelin girls team.

Ciullo is heading into her senior year, Booth will be a sophomore and the others are all rising juniors.