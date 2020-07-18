Masonic Lodge donates lunch to West Pittston police

July 18, 2020 gpsAdmin2 News, Top Stories 0
By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch
West Pittston police officer Jessica Mancus-Barlotta carries in a half case of ice tea donated by West Pittston Masonic Lodge No. 499 on Thursday. Following behind are Masons Shaun Korus, left, and Pete Nemshick.

<p>Masonic Lodge No. 499 members Shaun Korus, left, and Pete Memshick, place food and beverages the Lodge doanted to the West Pittston Police Department as a part of their committment to community service.</p>

<p>Masonic Lodge members – left to right, Brandon O’Donnell, Raymond Jones and Shaun Korus – display food donated to the West Pittston Police Department on Thursday.</p>

<p>West Pittston Patrolman Robert Shupp, center, stands with West Pittston Masonic Lodge No. 499 members who donated food to the department. From left: Brandon Jones, Shupp, Shaun Korus and Raymond Jones.</p>

WEST PITTSTON – The Valley Masonic Lodge No. 449 of West Pittston donated lunch food and beverages to the West Pittston Police Department on Thursday to show support for police as a part of the Lodge’s involvement in community service.

Four members of the Lodge brought pizza, subs, soda, ice team and water to the West Pittston Police station in an effort to help boost police moral in a day and age when police from around the country have been under a microscope.

“Jeff (Borosky) and I mutually came up with the idea,” Shaun Korus, Lodge member, said. “Masons traditionally are involved in community service whether it’s a blood drive or raise money for a diabetes dog and in light of what has been happening recently, we wanted to take a stand and support the police. They haven’t been getting a lot of good publicity and it’s something nice we can do in the midst of COVID and other events.”

West Pittston Patrolmen Robert Shupp and Jessica Mancus-Bartalotta were on hand to receive the donated food on behalf of the department.

“I want to extend our thanks to everyone involved in the donation,” West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner said, “We greatly appreciate the kindness and support.”

The West Pittston Masonic Lodge has been in existence for nearly 150 years.