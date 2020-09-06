🔊 Listen to this

The big news of the week is the Greater Pittston YMCA merger with the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA – both institutions are more than 100 years old.

Under the current economic stress businesses have been experiencing since March, merging may be a good thing.

It wasn’t the pandemic that got talks started; the idea of a merger began 12 to 18 months ago.

Janelle Drach, the Pittston Y director, is pretty excited about the opportunity. The third venue is Camp Kresge, which was a part of the Wilkes-Barre Y system.

Janelle tells me some of the staffing from both facilities has been moving around to each location.

What does it all mean? I think both camps will figure all the logistics out in the next several months.

I do know that the two boards of directors will merge as well forming one board. For now, both the Pittston director and the Wilkes-Barre CEO will remain in their current positions until things become more formalized down the road.

Hopefully the key will be improved or even new programs can come out of the merger. Perhaps better streamlining will evolve as well.

YMCAs merging are not an uncommon event around the country, Janelle tells me. I’m sure there’s a model to work off to make the Pittston/Wilkes-Barre merger successful.

The Pittston YMCA has been a valuable commodity in Greater Pittston, and if it takes a merger to keep it sustaining, then we should all be supportive of the move.

As Janelle reminded me, the next several months will be critical in knowing how things will shake out.

Good luck to all in both camps, and we will look forward to great things happening from the new venture.

Another 100-year-old agency, the Salvation Army of West Pittston is no longer in West Pittston. As of Aug. 30, the organization moved out of the Garden Village for the first time in 108 years.

Luckily the current heads of the local branch, Lts. Gavin and Holly Yeatts, had a back up plan thanks to The Insalaco Development Group, namely Sandy Insalaco, to save the day.

An available space at 443 N. Main St., next to the Pittston Senior Center, was vacant and had ample room for all the contents of the West Pittston location.

There’s a large community/chapel area for Sunday services and meetings, there are several office areas, a nice space for the highly successful food pantry, a few bathrooms and even a little space for a microwave and refrigerator for staff use.

Lts. Gavin and Holly were also displaced from their home that connected to the Salvation Army church and hall. They have since moved to Duryea thanks the guidance of Duryea Mayor Keith Moss, who also sits on the Salvation Army board.

Even though Gavin and Holly have been there for only two years, they feel very connected to West Pittston and Greater Pittston as a whole. After all, their beautiful little daughter, Paisley, was born here.

The Yeatts feel awful about the whole incident, but the building had become uninhabitable and is literally crumbling before their eyes.

Built in 1949, there hasn’t been a lot of upkeep to the structure and even last week, the Yeatts noticed a small sinkhole in the backyard.

I even questioned Gavin if the foundation leaning, crumbling or even sinking could have been a product of the 2011 flood. After all, the building right next to the Salvation Army had to be torn down.

The structural engineer never gave a reason for the deterioration, but it’s very possible the flooding is somewhat responsible.

Since the Salvation Army owns it on the national level, it’s up to headquarters to do what they will with the building, according to Lt. Gavin. He tells me they have an option to fix the building, tear it down and rebuild or just sell the property. He also said he does not want to speculate on headquarters’ decision.

Since the official name of the west side branch is the Salvation Army of West Pittston, it sure would be nice of they could find a new permanent home in the borough.

The Yeatts tell me that they will get together with their advisory board over the next few months to discuss any possible sites available.

Gavin did preface that by saying the Salvation Army headquarters will have the final say.

Let’s hope all parties can come up with a permanent solution to this most unfortunate situation.

In today’s edition, you’ll read about another first for the City of Pittston. On Sept. 12, The Slope will be the site of a concert only event put on by talented teens. No, they are not your average garage band, these kids have extensive training with some of them performing on Broadway.

Look for Burn the Jukebox at 6:30 p.m. at The Slope. The concert is free with social distancing being enforced.

The band will play on two other occasions prior to a movie screening at future dates.

Another big loss for the City of Pittston …

Tony Martorana, the original owner of Tony’s Pizzeria at Jenkins Township, passed away this past week at the age of 91. I think we all have had a pie or two from Tony.

I didn’t know him personally, but have many friends that did, and they all tell me he was a class act not to mention an expert wine-maker. He will be missed.

Quote of the week

“If you are always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be.” – Maya Angelou

Thought of the week

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” – Dalai Lama

Bumper sticker

“The best revenge is massive success.” – Frank Sinatra