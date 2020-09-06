🔊 Listen to this

Brandon Matthews has two top-20 finishes in the first four events of the PGA’s LOCALiQ Series.

The Pittston Area graduate also has missed the cut by a single stroke twice.

The latest missed cut came when Matthews shot rounds of 72 and 68 for 4-under-par, 140 Tuesday and Wednesday during the Invitational at Auburn University Club in Alabama.

Matthews entered the tournament in 23rd place in the Race to the Bahamas Points List.

The top 78 players after seven 54-hole events advance to the season-ending, 72-hole tournament.

The first-year series, created to replace PGA International Tours events lost to the coronavirus pandemic, has two weeks off before returning for three events in Florida. The Jacksonville Championship is scheduled for Hidden Hills Golf Club Sept. 23-25.