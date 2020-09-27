🔊 Listen to this

I had my first virtual medical check up last week, just routine but more importantly, I’m in the middle of finding a new physician due to my longtime doctor taking on a new position.

I know the pandemic has thrown everyone and everything for a loop, but when it comes time for a physical check up, I’d think that, oh, I don’t know, but the doctor should be standing right in front of you studying his patient.

I attempted to try out a new doctor in the spring right after the whole world stopped in mid-March. The initial meeting was supposed to be 40-minutes giving doctor-patient enough time to get to know each other and talk over issues.

Because of COVID and it being so new, hysteria had set in and most people, including those in the medical field, were on edge on how the virus was spreading.

My in-house visit didn’t last very long and before I knew it, I was driving home. Not only didn’t my visit last long, but also the doctor never looked at my chart to study anything about me.

So yeah, that didn’t work out so well and I wasn’t very impressed with the way things went down, but yet, I did understand the complexity of the pandemic and at the end of my appointment, I scheduled a follow up in six months.

Before I left, I was able to schedule blood work for my next appointment that, as I said, was last week.

Now that we know a bit more about COVID and know if we take great care and precaution, we can get through this whole mess and I was looking forward to attempting to finally establish a rapport with my new doctor.

As my appointment date got closer, I received a call from the physician’s staff that my new doctor will be out of the office that day and if I wanted to keep the appointment, I can go to a substitute doctor.

Great! Now I have to go to a newer doctor for my new doctor that I barely met.

I’ve talked to several friends about virtual phone appointments and lucky for them, they were doing a routine check up with doctors they had been established with for years. A video review probably wasn’t a bad thing.

I was looking forward to meeting the new, new doctor. I heard he had high grades and studied and worked at some great facilities, and he was a younger guy, so I’m sure he was on top of the latest trends and techniques of medicine.

A lot of folks would rather an older doctor because they have been around the block a few times and have seen almost everything. I don’t really look at it that way. Sure, you can’t replace being seasoned in anything, that’s for sure, but for some reason, I was willing to try the younger doctor. That’s why I said yes to the follow up visit.

Three hours before my visit I received a call from the doctor’s office asking me if I’d be okay with a virtual appointment. I felt bad for the person that called me because when I was asked, the phone went completely silent on my part. The way it was phrased on the phone was, they would rather the video hook up then in person, but I still had a choice.

I don’t know why I didn’t insist on going in, but I agreed to the virtual visit.

On the plus side, there was no need to shower and dress up, and you know not getting weighed was a definite plus for sure and the biggest plus, there was no long wait at the office, or I thought.

I received an email link to connect with the doctor a few hours before the appointed time. I’m not sure what people do that are not computer savvy.

About 10 minutes before my appointment, I logged on and went directly to the virtual “waiting room” designation.

I sat at my desk for more than 35 minutes waiting for the connection when finally I receive the doctor’s invitation to begin the video chat. I was not thrilled about the long wait.

I’m not sure why it was a video appointment; the doctor rarely looked at me.

I also explained that I was looking for a long-term physician, and I wasn’t too encouraged when I realized the doctor didn’t even look at my chart prior to my virtual visit.

In his defense, I’m sure he thought he was pinch hitting for my regular doctor, but by the end of my virtual call, I made sure he was going to be my doctor.

When I was younger, having a doctor wasn’t such a big deal until, of course, you are told you have cancer, and then it’s a big deal.

What’s worse is, having a doctor for a good part of your life and then having to search for a new doctor in the middle of a pandemic.

I know I’m not alone and this is another reason why we have to hope for the best and get back to life before COVID-19.

Quote of the week

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.” – Mary Kay Ash

Thought of the week

“When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.” – Helen Keller

Bumper sticker

“Do one thing every day that scares you.” – Eleanor Roosevelt