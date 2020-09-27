Charlene Krawchuk, a Santa Squad member, aids in unloading coats at St. John the Evangelist Church during the 2019 coat drive.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad is gearing up for their next big campaign – the annual coat drive. This year, the squad is adding to collect new or lightly used children’s clothing from infant to 18-years-old.

Due the huge success of last year’s coat drive, the nonprofit Santa Squad is forging ahead during the difficult times with the pandemic in an attempt to top last year. This year’s co-chairs of the coat/clothing drive are Pat Tracy and Ro Capozucca.

In 2019, drop off boxes were found in area stores and restaurants, but since COVID-19 drop off boxes could be found at area fire departments. The Santa Squad is asking for donations to be placed in clear plastic bags if possible.

Coats and clothing will be accepted at the following locations: Dupont Volunteer Fire Dept., Exeter Hose Co., Germania Hose Co., Hughestown Fire Dept., Laflin Volunteer Fire Co., Pittston City Fire Dept., Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Co., West Pittston Co. Ambulance/CHEMS, West Pittston Hose Co.

Collections began on Sept. 14 and will continue from until Oct. 12. Coats and clothing will be donated to the Care and Concern Clothes Closet, Luzerne County Children & Youth, and other agencies.

Senior Santa Squad official Anthony Marranca is pleased to see the 501(c)3 organization gaining momentum since its inception in 2018.

“With COVID, I’m sure there are a lot of people financially affected by COVID and that’s not lost on us,” Marranca said. “After the softball tournament we held in late summer, we had nothing to do for a couple of months before we start the toy drive. Ro Capozucca and Pat Tracy said they wanted to handle it. Honestly, they’ve taken the bull by the horns and they’re doing a great job.”

Marranca would like to remind readers the Santa Squad Toy Drive will begin in the first week in November lasting through the middle of December.

The drive starts in earnest with the annual Turkey Bowl Game on Thanksgiving, COVID permitting.

“If we get the game off, we are tentatively planning a turkey dinner on the field after the game,” Marranca said. “We will also have some other plans during the toy drive.”