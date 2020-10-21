Time is right for job seekers to find work

WILKES-BARRE — Today the Times Leader will host the NEPA Virtual Career Expo to allow job seekers to access job openings from the comfort of their home or office. No in-person contact is needed. The platform offers a wide range of capabilities, but is simple enough to navigate for those who will be first-time users. The Times Leader team will provide guidance through full set-up.

All you have to do is visit timesleader.com/register and sign in with a few pieces of information. You’ll be automatically entered in a contest to win an iPad Mini or a $100 gift card.

“With over 30 area employers ready and waiting, there is no better time to be job hunting,” Times Leader Media Group Publisher Mike Murray said. “Our virtual career expo is where you want to be if you’re looking for employment or starting to think about a change. It’s so easy to apply and you do it all from the comfort of your home. We are extremely pleased to be able to bring together this outstanding group of employers and all of those people who are looking for employment opportunities through this one of a kind expo.”

The Times Leader’s expo will match interviewers with qualified candidates, allow for appointments and offer “drop-in” rooms so attendees and recruiters can connect informally during this daylong event. And, applicants can make their own schedule.

Kerry O’Neil Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group vice president of sales and marketing, said this is a dynamic opportunity for those looking to hire and those seeking new careers.

“Ball Corporation is joining us for the virtual career expo, and they have production technician jobs for that will offer over $25 per hour. The interview times will go fast on this one,” she said.

As a media property, the Times Leader will promote the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market.

Miscavage and Murray also noted that job seekers do have privacy throughout this experience — their data will only be shared with the employer they are interested in, not to other job seekers or employers.

Virtual Expo Benefits

• Recruit from the comfort of home or office.

• Utilize either web or mobile interfaces.

• Ability to share interviewing with other team members.

• Offers time to work between interview sets.

• Promote your business with video introduction to welcome candidates and present company highlights.

• Utilize Drop-In room for informal chat with job seekers that have not made an appointment.

• Choose from chat, audio or video interview options.

Recruiters in the Expo

Ball Corporation, Fabri-kal, Sandvik, Step By Step, Price Chopper, Berry Global, Jack Williams Tire, Advanced Metals Machining LLC, Fastenal, Navient, Keystone Human Services, Schiff’s Marketplace, Commonwealth Health/ Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Tobyhanna Army Depot, Genesis Abington Manor, Friedman Properties, Walmart, Alexandria Moulding, Banyan Treatment Center, Shoprite, Cornell Cookson, Pulverman Manufacturing, Earth Conservancy, Benco Dental.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle/