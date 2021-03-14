🔊 Listen to this

Last week, I received my second and final vaccine shot. I wasn’t sure what to expect since so many people seemed to have issues with a second vaccine with low grade fevers, chills, aches and even nausea.

The first vaccination was a breeze with the exception of a sore arm at the site of the injection and rightfully so, after all, it is a nearly 2-inch needle entering your arm.

About eight hours after my vaccination, my arm began to get sore and I decided to take the new Advil pill with Tylenol to help with soreness. I took two more tablets at bedtime allowing me to sleep well.

By morning, I was feeling great with very little soreness in the arm, and I had zero side affects from the vaccine itself. Needless-to-say, I was extremely happy with my results.

I spoke to a friend just the other day who is opting out of the second vaccine shot because of her sensitivity issues to medication. I can certainly understand where she’s coming from, and I don’t blame her since she had a not so pleasant reaction to the first and most harmless shot.

She has some coverage from the first shot and that’s what really counts. I give her credit for even getting the first vaccine knowing she may have a tough time with it.

I still have a few friends that will not be participating in the vaccine program for whatever reason, whether politically motivated or just a fear factor.

I’ve even heard people say they will wait a while before getting a vaccine. Why? I think those folks want to see if there are serious side affects from the medicine. I guess that’s playing it safe.

Bottom line, if most Americans did not get the vaccine, then we would be at an impasse and it would take a very long time to get back to a normal life.

Again, we don’t know what normal life will be or if we will have a new normal situation in the near future.

I posted on social media that I had my second vaccine, and by the way, it was a Pfizer shot, and most comments were pleasant and encouraging even congratulatory. There was one person that noted the possibility of the vaccination creating adverse conditions in 20 years time.

I don’t think I’m too concerned about 20 years from now. That is a long way off and there’s a chance I may not be here by then anyway – with or without the vaccine.

As I’ve stated in the past columns, I do trust science and the men and women behind the work. Major pharmaceutical companies, nine so far, would not be putting their reputations on the line if their program failed in helping getting over the pandemic.

I certainly don’t think the vaccine is purposely unsafe for either politically gains or some crazy plot to take over the world. Yes, I said the world because United States citizens can be a bit insulated from the rest of the world in thinking we are the world.

My cousin from Italy relayed that his country, or at least his region, is lacking the vaccine just like we are here.

I don’t think it’s any problem of the government – federal, state or county – that vaccines are scarce. I believe the blame falls on the manufacturers. Granted, the two (Maderna, Pfizer) drug companies, and now Johnson & Johnson, have been trying to keep up with demand and I’m guessing that this is the main problem. As my economics professor friend would say, “It’s a supply-and-demand issue.”

If all nine pharmaceutical agencies were on board, we’d probably have a glut of vaccines.

It seems to be harder and harder to get an appointment with any of the distributors of the drug and that is a real issue. If someone gets an appointment on the first try, consider that luck.

Many weeks ago, I found out a friend had her first vaccine at a medical facility in Edwardsville. She told me to give it a try. I called the next day and nobody answered the phone. A few days later, I received a call from the agency and they said they would put me on the list. I’m still waiting on that call and my friend just had her second vaccine a few days after I received mine.

I’ve heard many times that second vaccine shots were delayed by days or even a week or so and that is not good either. Maybe the best approach is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is a one and done program.

This was strange, after I had my 9 a.m. shot; I did my mandatory 15 minute stay for observation whether or not I had an adverse reaction. On my way home, I received a phone call from Commonwealth Health (General Hospital) were I had my vaccine shot telling me there were no more vaccine’s available for the day.

How could that be? Yes, even though I received my vaccine, what if I was scheduled for a bit later? Was the allotment miscalculated?

No matter where you are in the process, just get out there and do your best to get vaccinated. I’d love to see Luzerne County number of cases drop and us restoring our privileges once again.

