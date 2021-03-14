Official practices started for spring high school sports teams around the state Monday as they look to return to competition after missing the entire 2020 season because of COVID-19.

The Wyoming Valley Conference has set its league schedules and there will be some non-league competition as well.

Boys tennis is the first WVC sport to open is March 22 and both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are scheduled to have teams in action that day. Pittston Area is home with Dallas and Wyoming Area plays Wilkes-Barre Area.

Girls lacrosse is next to start. Wyoming Area is home with Hazleton Area and Pittston Area is at Lakeland March 27, the WVC’s Opening Day.

Wyoming Area is at Abington Heights March 29 when boys lacrosse gets started.

Track and field begins March 30.

Wyoming Area’s teams will split up for the track opener with the boys facing Northwest and the girls going to Nanticoke on Opening Day. Pittston Area will wait until the next day when both its teams host Wyoming Valley West in March 31 openers.

The WVC starts baseball and softball April 5.

Wyoming Seminary is at Wyoming Area in baseball and Pittston Area is at Wyoming Valley West in softball April 5.

Wyoming Area hosts Wyoming Seminary in softball and Pittston Area hosts Tunkhannock in baseball in their openers April 6.