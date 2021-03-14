🔊 Listen to this

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo and Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich help unload a truckful of food delivered by Barber Ford, of Exeter, from donations dropped off at the dealership.

The Pete Sidari family donated $5,000 through the Dr. Jen’s Hope Memorial Foundation, in honor of the late daughter of the Sidaris, in aiding the Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston. Shown in the photos are Meals on Wheels board members, members of the Sidari family, and city officials. Kneeling, left to right: Brian Matyjevich and Pete Sidari. Second row: Rose Ragnacci, Patty Sidari, Victoria Sidari, Linda Falzone, Warren Pollard, Judy Betti, Beth O’Boyle. Back row: Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main St. manager, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Tony Greco, Paul Connors, Lois McHugh, Jillian Matyjevich. Absent board members: Ann Powers, Louise Smith, Mike O’Boyle, Doreen Reese.

Families and students from Holy Rosary School, Duryea, collected and delivered donated food to Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston. Shown are students from Holy Rosary School.

PITTSTON – Just a little over two weeks ago, Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston made a plea to the general public of the need for food donations as supplies diminished to low levels, threatening the availability to those in need for a cooked meal.

When Mary Kroptavich, the City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, took to social media, she saw the plea of the low inventory and sent out word on her social media as well as contacting local media.

Within 24 to 48 hours, Pittston’s Meals on Wheels started to receive phone calls from residents and businesses willing to help the cause.

Barber Ford, of Exeter, immediately contacted Kroptavich and Meals on Wheels they would set up the showroom as a donation drop-off point for the scheduled two-week food drive.

Kroptavich said Pittston downtown businesses, such as Callahan’s Restaurant, would participate. For the two-week drive, Callahan’s would take 15% off a food order if the patron would bring in at least five non-perishable foods to donate.

“We realized about three weeks ago (prior to the food drive) are stock was dwindling,” Linda Falzone, Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston president, said. “I said to Dante (LaFratte, Meal’s chef), let’s just put it out on Facebook and see if anyone wants to donate.”

Falzone said Kroptavich, who also serves on the Downtown Pittston Partnership, and Marty Jordan, of Barber Ford, partnered in rallying behind Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston.

“After we put it out, then Barber Ford reached out to Mary (Kroptavich) and it just snowballed from there,” Falzone said. “Holy Rosary (School) decided they wanted to help. That’s where Mary’s kids go to school.”

Dr. Jen’s Hope Memorial Foundation donated $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston by the Pete Sidari family. The Sidari family started a foundation in their daughter’s name, Dr. Jennifer Sidari, after she suddenly passed away May 29, 2013.

“It was a real pleasure for us to be able to help,” Pete Sidari said. “That would be the kind of thing Jen would be encouraging us to do. It’s just as important to us to be able to give to a group of people that are having an impact on people every day.”

Dr. Jen Hope Foundation is modeled after the life and work of Jennifer aiming to support local efforts, humanitarian causes, educational endeavors as well as women and children’s needs.

On Saturday, March 6, several truckloads and carloads of food were delivered to the Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston’s facility.

The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club and children and parents of Holy Rosary School were on hand to unload the donated food. Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and Mary Kroptavich assisted as well.

“It has been unbelievable. We were so overwhelmed and I mean in a good way,” Falzone said. “We can’t believe how many people are willing to help us, and we know that there’s people that are hurting now. I think they all know we are taking care of our seniors and those that are alone.”

Falzone pointed out one reason why there is a food shortage at Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston is because the huge food drive by the U.S. Postal carriers did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic leaving a deficit. She is not sure if there will be a food drive in 2021.

“I am overwhelmed and I’m in complete shock, considering what the country is going through with COVID, the amount of people and organizations that stepped up to help has left me speechless,” Kroptavich. “For example, I just received a phone call today what Wyoming Area Catholic did a food drive also. We have money on hold at Quinn’s (supermarket) and we already have had food truck of deliveries from Quinn’s through a large donation. Currently they are up to about $10,000 they have raised.”

Kroptavich said she was grateful for Barber Ford for contributing as well as Holy Rosary School and Falzone said Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston accepts food donations from the public on Tuesday and Saturday afternoons, as well as Monday and Wednesday mornings. She suggests calling prior to a drop-off at 570-655-0135 to make them aware of the donation.

“I’d like to thank Dante, if he didn’t step up, I don’t know where we’d be.” Falzone acknowledged.