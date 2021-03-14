🔊 Listen to this

Kari Melberger did not need long to make an impact at Bucknell University.

Melberger scored a goal and earned an award for her performance in her college debut when she was selected Patriot League Field Hockey Rookie of the Week.

The freshman midfielder from Wyoming Area scored a third-period goal to force a tie in a game Bucknell eventually lost to Colgate, 2-1, March 7.

Melberger was the first substitute used by Bucknell, entering the game in the first four minutes. She scored with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Bucknell had big advantages in shots (15-3) and penalty corners (9-1), but Melberger provided the only goal off an assist from Crestwood graduate Mackenzie Kile, who found her at the left post.

The Melberger name is familiar in the Bucknell athletic program.

Clifford “Mickey” Melberger, Kari’s grandfather, is a 2004 inductee into the Bucknell Hall of Fame. He was a standout halfback on the football team 1958-1960.

Kari Melberger was a four-year starter, three-year captain and two-time, all-state selection, who helped the Lady Warriors to their first state semifinal appearance in 2019, her senior year. She had 37 goals and 35 assists during her Wyoming Area career.

The Patriot League is playing field hockey this spring after canceling the fall season because of COVID-19.

Bucknell has a six-game schedule, all in the Patriot League, playing American, Lehigh and Colgate twice each, then meeting up again for a playoff, set for April 22.